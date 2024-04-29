Imagine: A Melody of Beautiful Moments by Design

The Montmartre apartment is more than a residence; it’s a testament to the power of thoughtful design to transform spaces into experiences

Renowned interior design studio Imagine goes beyond the trends with its latest creation, the “Montmartre” project.

The creative vision of a true artist is never bound by trends. Artists intend to break free and explore limitless creative forms. It is well understood that the motivation for creativity is never solely aesthetic, but also the impulse to summon into being a new, previously unfelt energy, no matter what medium an artist uses to express it.

The experience of being immersed in an environment of rich colours and textures can be profoundly sensual and intimate, whether as a transient sensation or remembered for the rest of your life.

For renowned interior designer Mélodie Violet, owner of Imagine, it is all about creating everlasting beautiful moments.

The French interior designer created Imagine in 2014 to specialize in high-end major renovations in residential and commercial spaces. From Paris, to Montreal, to the French Riviera, Imagine has left its mark on the world.

Through her world travels, ecological sensitivity and desire to create spaces that reflect her clients’ personality without compromising her architectural integrity, Violet has changed the way we think about luxury interior design.

Her work embodies the spirit of her name. A melody of simplicity, timelessness and elegant comfort is instantly felt when you walk into a space with the Imagine touch. This holds true for the design studio’s latest creation, the “Montmartre” project.



“Regarding the Montmartre project, my vision was to create a space where history and modernity coalesce. The fusion of old and new was central to my design philosophy,” says Violet.

Located in the heart of Paris in the iconic Sacré Coeur district, this 35-square-metre apartment’s functionality, serenity and warmth blend into one atmosphere.

The living room presents a perfect balance between lifestyle and elegance, where an abundance of natural light is welcomed and contemporary furniture, including a sculptural cream sofa, round walnut coffee tables and custom-made poufs, offers coziness. The custom-designed library is decorated with wallpaper depicting Italy’s Tuscan countryside, creating a perfect rustic backdrop. The kitchen space is clean and functional. The floor features ancient marble cabochon paving in beige and rust colours, delicately bordered by a brass finish complemented by contemporary European surfaces of light wood.

The dining room is designed to be welcoming, with a walnut wall and a flea-market mirror with golden details as highlights. The travertine table and custom-designed fabric bench serve as unique features and personalized comfort.

The powder-pink wall tiles of the bathroom create an ambience of femininity and sanctuary the tiles’ pink smoothness contrasts with the floor’s sienna-hued hexagonal earthen tiles, a combination that adds depth and delicate elegance to the room; small brass elements add a further note of refinement.

The bedroom, prominently located on the mezzanine, embraces the duality of modernity and tradition. While the original beams add historical character, the purple carpet adds warmth with its bold presence. The lighting and floral-patterned bed linens create a peaceful and restful atmosphere where you can leave your problems behind. The apartment’s ceiling extends into the attic of its historic building, enhancing its natural light and offering a breathtaking view of the sky above Paris.

“What made this project special was not just the design outcome but the journey itself. It was a beautiful symphony of ideas, challenges, and brainstorming over coffee breaks,” says Violet.

Apartment Montmartre is more than just a residence. It’s a living experience that we’ve previously only dreamt about. The successful blend of minimalist touches with traditional features has made this residence a modern reinterpretation of Parisian charm that will be appreciated now more than ever. every detail reflects a level of originality and deeply bespoke considerations, embodying many people’s version of la dolce vita.

PROJECT MATERIALS & SUPPLIERS:

Floor: CarréSol

Tiles: Arte Casa

Mirror: Miroiterie Ferraris

Wallpaper: Arte

Fabrics: Pierre Frey

Curtains: Toile de Mayenne

www.studiodesignimagine.com

@studiodesignimagine