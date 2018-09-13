Inspired by the beast of the sea, the McLaren 720S becomes the conqueror of land. The 2019 McLaren 720S takes to the streets, embodying one of the ocean’s top predators.

Shark Week is a popular time of year for both television enthusiasts and beachgoers. One of the most ferocious predators of the deep blue sea that is featured heavily on the Discovery Channel is the great white shark. Power. Audacity. Strength. Performance. Those are just a few of the qualities that this majestic creature possesses.

What about the great white shark, though? Why is this incredible beast relevant and why are we bringing it up post-Shark Week?

The reason is the luxury and performance automotive manufacturer McLaren and its creation of the McLaren 720S supercar. This sleek and head-turning land shark was inspired by the great beast that dominates the waters attempting to match its graceful and awe-inspiring qualities.

The linear design of the car’s exterior, which works to avoid air drag, provides natural cooling to the fierce engine, creating a dynamic that allows for the vehicle to strike with speed. The low-lying overall carbon-fibre chassis of the 720S makes for little airflow to hold back the supercar from performing — and performing quickly. To fight through the waves of air on both highways and town streets, the McLaren 720S features a “teardrop-shaped cabin” to plow through unwanted hindrances.

To match its oceanic vibes, this design also incorporates a glass roof that allows for incredible visibility during an exciting drive. Passengers can enjoy a full view of what is ahead, around and above them while they are commuting or taking a joyride.

Connecting to the immaculate design of the canopy, the vehicle also features fin-like doors that are dual-hinged and open toward the sky to make climbing into the car a seamless action. These doors are a staple to the design of the McLaren 720S and bring an extra wow factor to owners and onlookers.

The engine in this beast is nothing to scoff at, as the 720S is a message to those wanting a challenge. The vehicle has a powerful 720 PS (approx. 710 BHP) that is generated from the McLaren’s M840T twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. Another feature of the powerful 4.0-Litre engine is the fiery-red colour scheme that adds an extra element of luxury, speed and power. This elegant piece of machinery not only shows power through performing with seven-speed shifting options, it also portrays dominance through the sound of the booming motor. This is certainly a plus for the thrill-seeker in you, as you have the option to go 341 km/h (212 mph) and reach the well-known 0–60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and 0–120 mph in just 7.9 seconds. These can be reached in three different driving modes, including comfort, sport, and track driving dynamics.

GENERAL SPECS

Engine & Transmission: M840T twin-turbocharged V-8 engine

Power: 720 PS

Torque: 568 lb-ft

0-100 KM/H: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 341 Km/H

Weight: 1,283 kg

Speaking of the vehicle’s colour scheme and beauty, the interior of the 720S is welcoming, with climate-controlled seats and various internal facades adorned by fine leather, as well as accents of aluminum on the dashboard and technology controls. McLaren has aimed to create an enhanced level of comfort in the supercar and has detailed the proximities of control panels to aim for a safe, yet exhilarating driving experience. Features in the vehicle include the McLaren Infotainment System, a seven-inch touchscreen monitor, four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth and two USB connectivity options, among other

technology advancements.

Luxury options for the McLaren 720S’s interior are black and “Arizona” tan leather, which features black and grey stitching throughout the seats and dashboard, along with silver interior metal touches to add an additional luxury component to the esthetic of the vehicle. The car can also come with black on black features, with hints of white and silver stitching. Additional specifications and alternate options for both interior and exterior features can be found in the McLaren 720S Standard Specifications and Options Guide.

The McLaren 720S is no animal to contend with, as it matches the strength, swiftness and finesse of the great creature of the deep. Heads definitely will turn, races will surely be won and power will exude as this majestic machine takes to the road.

