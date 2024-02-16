Toronto proudly hosts the future of automobile innovation, luxury and power.

February 15, 2024, was truly a momentous occasion for car lovers as countless notable brands like Ferrari, Porsche and Pagani took the stage and wowed spectators at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow.

Dolce was invited to the exclusive Media Day event to capture the 31 new cars, SUVs, trucks and concepts that made their Canadian debut. From classics to exotics and from off-roading experiences to hands-on test drives, the AutoShow consistently offers an unparalleled list of feature exhibits that provide an immersive experience.

Among those exhibits was Canada’s premier retailer of luxury automobiles, Grand Touring Automobiles, which showcased an impressive roster from Bugatti to Bentley and from Lamborghini to Rimac Automobili.

Of course, Paul Cummings, CEO and president of Grand Touring Automobiles, was in attendance. Known for his passion, leadership and welcoming enthusiasm that never fails to make you smile, he was cheerful as Grand Touring Automobiles was celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“What a milestone for Grand Touring. To be a part of the fabric of Toronto for 50 years is incredible, and the fact that we’ve grown across Canada is special, but it is these brands that are our pride and joy,” says Cummings. “We want each brand to be represented properly. They all have their DNA, and, for them to be a part of our company after 50 years, puts a smile on my face.”

For Cummings, there was no better way to showcase the mark of Grand Touring Automobiles’ impact on driving trends and push Toronto as a global leader in luxury vehicles, super cars and hyper cars than at the AutoShow.

“It’s something special what we’re experiencing right now, and there is more to come because all of these car portfolios are getting deeper and offering more to clients,” says Cummings.

As I navigated my way through the exhibits, I spotted Barbie’s Pink ’57 Chevy Corvette as seen in the movie Barbie. Also, in attendance was the return of the LEGO Group with a family-centric series of activities that give a nod to all things automotive — The LEGO® Technic™ Kawasaki Ninja H2R Motorcycle, LEGO® ICONS McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna and LEGO® Technic™ Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull-Back.

I eventually made my way over to the Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. exhibit where I was welcomed by the iconic Porsche skylines and President and CEO John Cappella. With both the 2025 Porsche Taycan and the highly anticipated Vision Gran Turismo concept car, Porsche’s first vehicle to be designed exclusively for a video game (Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4), making their first public appearances in Toronto, the excitement at the exhibit was palpable.

“I love auto shows! They are very exciting for everybody. It’s a great place for people to go to celebrate their passion for automotive, and we have a lot to celebrate at Porsche,” says Cappella. “We have a few more surprises coming out, and, for Canada, we have the exciting Porsche Experience Centre. This is going to be a playground for Porsche fans and owners to come and experience our products and that will open Fall of 2024.”

With an annual attendance of over 350,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada but also the country’s largest consumer show.

Be sure to buy your tickets so you don’t miss out on the latest and greatest in the automotive industry! The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow takes place February 16-25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

autoshow.ca

@autoshowca