Shaun Abdi considers himself to be a mix: a car enthusiast, artist, entrepreneur and designer, all in one

Meet the visionary mastermind behind bespoke creations for the world’s most exclusive luxury experiences, who has elevated the world to a higher level.

The company that is soaring to new heights in the car-tuning community year after year — with its fresh designs and shows that creativity, ideas, and luxury do have a place among cars — is ABDI Design. The man at the helm of the company who should be credited for ABDI’s success is Shaun Abdi. He founded his first car-tuning company as a 17-year-old entrepreneur with an unbreakable passion for luxury and pushing boundaries.

He learned early on that limiting his potential to what seemed “realistic” was never an option. At 19, he steadily developed his business, built his clientele, and created designs that evoke emotion, spark the imagination, and ultimately enhance the lives of those who experience them.

“Starting ABDI Design was a natural extension of my creative vision,” says Abdi. “Every design should be visually striking and emotionally meaningful. Every curve, line, and material choice is carefully considered to achieve a seamless blend of form and function.”

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

His passion for cars fuels his enthusiasm, his creative vision drives his artistry, and his entrepreneurial spirit motivates him to continue expanding the company by bringing talented and passionate people to join the ABDI Design team.

“Tuning is the future,” Abdi says. “People deserve to experience a higher level of life, and we are committed to turning dreams into a reality and redefining the very concept of ‘living in style.’”

The sales of ABDI Design products are not limited to Canada, and the demand from its special customers has led to the expansion of the ABDI luxury car market worldwide. Simply put, the bespoke designs are like a tailored suits are for individuals, reflecting not only the essence of their personality but also their achievements and aspirations.

With genuine modesty, Abdi recognizes that his global success is by no means a one-man show but the fruit of many people’s hard work, from his creative team and their unique branding strategy to his leadership skills.

abdidesign.com

@theofficialabdidesign

@shaunabdii