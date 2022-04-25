We Tested Celebrity Beauty Products So You Don’t Have To

As makeup addicts and skincare junkies, we couldn’t be more excited that every year there are more beauty products to try, especially from our favourite celebrities. The excitement can cause you to add even more products to your already large assortment of lipstick and serums. But we understand it’s hard to ignore the urge to shop when Queen Riri shares all her favourite Fenty products in an interview. That’s why our team tried products from some of the most well-loved celebrity beauty brands and shares what should be a must-have addition to your makeup routine.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Thanks to Rihanna, Fenty Beauty never misses a beat when it comes to makeup. The Match Stix Contour Skinstick blends like a dream. I recommend dabbing your brush on the contour stick first to pick up some colour, and then pat your brush on the hollows of cheeks to get a natural look. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin provides the perfect amount of pigment to rosy your cheeks and cheekbones. It is super creamy and easy to apply. The Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter in the shade Vintage Velour provides a subtle natural glow to the highpoints of your cheeks. However, if you prefer a more intense highlight, you can keep applying it to build it up to your liking. The contour stick and highlighter are also great products to use for your eyes. The colour of the contour stick works as a great base for your eyelids while adding the highlighter in the inner corner of your eyes and eyebrow arch bone.

Oh, and the Gloss Bombs? They are worth the hype. I tried the Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in the shade Lemon Lava. This shade reflects beautifully in the light and looks great on top of nude lipstick. The plumping sensation occurs immediately after applying, making them look plump and juicy after a few minutes. If you’re looking for a no-makeup-makeup look, these products will be your holy grails for life!

– Dianna De Angelis, Social Media Manager

Goop

I’ve heard so many great things about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop products but haven’t had the pleasure of trying them, until now. I now know what I’ve been missing out on! The GOOPGENES All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream was a life-saver for me during the extremely dry and cold winter months. I used it every night after applying my serums and noticed a difference in the moisture and plumpness of my skin.

Another product that I love is the GOOPGLOW 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Glow Serum. At the recommendation of my dermatologist, I’ve been looking for a strong Vitamin C serum and a hyaluronic acid serum combination. Before applying my sunscreen in the morning, I use the serum to protect my face during the day and have noticed the brightening effects of the vitamin C — a little bit goes a long way!

– Estelle Zentil, PR Manager & Editorial Assistant

JLo Beauty

When I heard that Jennifer Lopez was creating her own skincare line, I was very curious to see if she really has bottled up that famous glow! I really enjoyed the products. They leave your skin looking and feeling great. The That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex has a tightening effect that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth. Of course, the serum gives the skin a beautiful glow, which is always nice. I think That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides is great for the summer months because I prefer lighter ingredients during hot weather. But, my favourite product has to be the JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream. It has a rich consistency that is great for those who have dry skin. It provides instant long-lasting hydration and a dewy glow to the skin without making the skin feel greasy. It has a subtle scent that pleasantly surprised me because it reminded me of “Glow by JLo”.

– Christina Bono, Senior Account Manager

ROSE INC

I have a blush obsession so, when model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley released her Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream blushes, you know I had to try them. These blushes have a dewy finish and give a natural flush to the cheeks. The product blended seamlessly with ROSE INC’s Number 2 Blush Brush. Her newest launch is the Satin Lip Color Refillable Hydrating Lipsticks Set and, although I haven’t tried them yet, they look just good as her other products. They come in 10 stunning shades that I am eager to try.

– Mursal Rahman, Editorial Assistant & PR Coordinator

KORA Organics

I was very excited to try products from Miranda Kerr’s clean skincare line KORA Organics. I loved the Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil. It left my skin feeling soft and hydrated. I would certainly add this product to my everyday skincare routine. The Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum I tried contains skin-loving ingredients like Olive Leaf Extract and Sodium Hyaluronate. It’s a lightweight serum that leaves my skin feeling smooth. What’s even better is that all her products are vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

– Reut Malca, Social Media Manager

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Ever since Selena Gomez announced that she was launching a cosmetics line, I was eager to try her products. I’ve tried most of the products from her brand, and there are some that have made it to my everyday makeup routine. The Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer has great coverage and brightens the undereye area beautifully. It looks smooth on the skin and doesn’t look cakey if you layer on more. The Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush has a unique formula that looks incredible on the skin. It provides the perfect flush of colour to the cheeks. The Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick is incredibly emollient and creamy. It requires very little blending effort and adds just the right amount of warmth to the skin. There’s something special about the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara. Both the brush and the formula hug the lashes, leaving every lash coated with enough mascara to make them look longer. If you’re curious to try Rare Beauty, I guarantee you will find something you will like.

– Mursal Rahman, Editorial Assistant & PR Coordinator