New beginnings for luxury real estate developers

Harshal Dave, the president and CEO of luxury real estate development company The Watford Group (WG), announced April 20, 2022, an exciting new portfolio partnership with The Forest Hill Group (FHG) and Forest Hill Kipling (FHK). This partnership will include multiple areas such as consulting, strategic planning and premium property management. It even includes lifestyle service model execution for the WG’s new mega-luxury condominium developments in Richmond Hill, Ont.; Unionville, Ont.; Ottawa; Bal Harbour, Fla.; Brickell, Fla.; Beverly Hills; and more to come.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President and CEO of The Forest Hill Group Robert Klopot is thrilled about this partnership. He states, “We are thrilled to continue expanding on our long-standing relationship with The Watford Group through this international expansion. Harshal and his team share our passion and service philosophy to upscale condominium living. We look forward to creating personalized experiences by developing unique amenity spaces in partnership with global lifestyle brands, one-of-a-kind luxury services and best-in-class technology, as we imagine the communities of tomorrow.”

The WG brand emphasizes trust among their partnerships and elevates beauty, craftsmanship and everyday luxury living throughout their projects. This partnership between FHG and FHK and international expansion marks a milestone for The WG as it is the beginning of new ventures for the group. It will include the start of curated condominium developments and master-planned communities, currently branded as The Watford Residences. Each residence will include FHG’s complete property management service model and construction development & lifestyle consulting services.

Dave stated, “As we continue to craft our curated lifestyle development philosophy, we are growing our development portfolio by investing in the strategic markets that our buyers will continue to live, work and play in for the long term. The launch of the Watford Residences in Richmond Hill this spring will be the first of several for us in 2022. With recent development site acquisitions in the United States, we are well-positioned to grow our community portfolio and luxury service model offering with The Forest Hill Group.”

The WG has also recently begun other journeys by partnering with Richard Wengle Architects, Ralph Lauren Home and Elizabeth Bolognino Interiors, Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak and Ric Wake curated film experiences. They are also thrilled to collaborate with CellArt — a space for art and wine lovers.

Cheers to new beginnings for The Watford Group!

thewatford.ca

thefhgroup.com