Your Guide to Achieving That No-Makeup Makeup Look

Say goodbye to full-coverage cakey-looking skin because natural and dewy skin is what’s trending. For a long time, hiding and covering your imperfections was popular. Now, makeup brands are coming out with skin tints and creamy products that enhance the natural appearance of your skin. People are allowing their blemishes and pores to show instead of applying full-coverage products and caking. More and more people are using less filters and aren’t erasing their blemishes with editing tools. The no-makeup makeup look, otherwise known as the clean-makeup look, on TikTok isn’t going anywhere.

The no-makeup makeup look consists of hydrated, glowy, dewy-looking skin. You want cream products that will make your skin look healthy. If you’re unsure of what products to use to achieve this timeless makeup look, don’t worry because we’ve gathered all the best makeup products that will enhance your skin just the way you want it.

PREP THE SKIN WITH PRIMER

Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas: Featherweight Protective Primer

With a very small amount, this primer will help minimize pores, redness and even bring out the complexion. This is a more lightweight formula than the original Silk Canvas primer and will leave your skin feeling smooth. It even gives the skin a slight blur effect.

$68, sephora.ca

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer — Illuminating

This primer will increase the wear time of your makeup and add a glow to the skin. It contains light-reflecting pearls that will give your skin a healthy appearance. It leaves the skin with a slightly tacky base, which is what makes it great for wearing underneath makeup.

$51, sephora.ca

ADD GLOW TO THE SKIN

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Cindy Crawford, Mandy Moore and Adele are all fans of the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. The Grammy Award-winning singer said, “I’ll literally just put on that glowy thing, and then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach.”

This product was originally inspired by social media filters and is meant to give the skin a smooth and glowy finish. You can wear it as a primer, mix it in with your foundation or use it as a highlighter.

Of course, after hearing everyone rave about the product, we had to try it. It helps blur out pores, adds glow and gives the skin an overall brighter complexion. Don’t apply too much, just enough to give the skin a natural glow.

$53, sephora.ca

MAC Cosmetics Strobe Cream

This makeup artist’s favourite is also really versatile. It’s hydrating and gives the skin a soft glow. It brightens the skin and improves the look of dull skin. It helps even out the skin tone if you choose to wear it on your no-makeup makeup days. It’s great for all skin types and can also be used as a highlighter.

$43, sephora.ca

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter

Meghan Markle and Kourtney Kardashian have raved about this highlighter, and we must agree that it is good, indeed. The formula contains skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E, castor oil and coconut oil. It gives you a natural dewy glow that looks like skin.

$48, thedetoxmarket.ca

EVEN OUT THE SKIN WITH FOUNDATION OR TINTED MOISTURIZER

Make Up for Ever Reboot Active Care Revitalizing Foundation

This foundation is perfect for giving you model-like skin. It’s lightweight, evens out your skin tone beautifully and gives you a gorgeous glow. It’s light coverage, blends like a dream and feels very smooth on the skin. It’s a great foundation for someone with dry skin. This foundation will leave your skin looking radiant but, most importantly, healthy.

$51, sephora.ca

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

The NARS Radiant Tinted Moisturizer is another great option for when you want something lightweight and luminous. It has light coverage and leaves the skin feeling hydrated. It’s oil-free and looks natural on the skin. We can’t get enough of this tinted moisturizer!

$58, sephora.ca

ADD COVERAGE, IF NEEDED, WITH CONCEALER

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer

If you want bright and radiant under-eyes, then you need this concealer. It doesn’t sink into fine lines and can be layered without making the skin look cakey. The applicator applies just the right amount of product and will give the skin a smooth complexion. Those that have dry skin will love the hydrating formula. It feels lightweight on the skin and has a natural and luminous finish.

$50, sephora.ca

The Ilia Beauty TRUE SKIN Serum Concealer

This concealer is great for those that struggle with dark under-eyes. The formula contains Vitamin C to help brighten darkness. It has great coverage and doesn’t crease. It has a creamy and hydrating formula that lasts all day long.

$40, thedetoxmarket.ca

ADD COLOUR TO THE CHEEKS WITH BLUSH

Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color

These products are a must-have for those who love a juicy dewy finish. It’s a multipurpose product that will not only give your cheeks a pretty pop of colour but can also be used on the eyes and the lips. They come in seven shades and layer well with other products.

$37, sephora.ca

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Ever since Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty, her blushes are all everyone’s been talking about! Her melting cream blushes have a unique formula that looks stunning on the skin. These blushes look natural and add a lovely flush of colour to the cheeks. Your cheeks will look juicy and plump while also looking healthy and dewy.

$27, sephora.ca

WARM UP THE FACE WITH BRONZER

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Everyone needs a good bronzer to help warm up the skin. If using cream products makes you nervous, don’t be! This bronzer is incredibly easy to apply and has an amazing formula. It feels velvety soft on the skin and gives your complexion a subtle glow. It’s definitely worth every penny.

$50, chanel.com

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

What’s great about the Fenty cream bronzers are that you will never have to worry about applying too much product. They have a sheer but buildable formula that looks natural. It feels lightweight and melts into the skin beautifully. You can’t go wrong with this bronzer.

$44, sephora.ca

SET WITH POWDER

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

There’s no doubt that Charlotte Tilbury products get a lot of attention on Tik Tok and is a well-loved brand by many celebrities. After their Hollywood Flawless Filter and Contour and Highlighter Wands went viral, makeup lovers started talking about the powder. After putting it to the test, we understand the hype. The powder is wonderful at minimizing the appearance of pores and doesn’t sink into fine lines, which then leaves your skin looking super smooth. This cult-favourite powder is made with ingredients like Vitamin E, almond oil, rose wax and, of course, light-reflecting pearls that will give the skin a subtle glow.

$58, sephora.ca

Hourglass ​​Ambient Lighting Powder

This finishing powder is worth every penny. It gives your complexion a blurred filter-like effect and gives the skin a beautiful subtle glow. After applying your complexion products, this powder will keep your skin looking even and balanced. What’s even better is that it won’t make you look cakey like other powders do.

$64, sephora.ca

FILL IN THE EYEBROWS

REFY Brow Pencil

The REFY Brow Pencil has a super-thin tip that makes it incredibly easy to create the perfect hair-like strokes. The brush at the other end of the pencil blends out the product seamlessly, giving you the brows that you want.

$26, sephora.ca

ADD EYELINER TO ENHANCE THE EYES

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

These eyeliners come in a variety of colours and have a super creamy formula that glides on like a dream. They have four brown shades that will complement all skin tones and eye colours.

$30, sephora.ca

Makeup By Mario Master Pigment Pro™ Eyeliner Pencil

Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic created a fantastic eyeliner. The opaque creamy formula makes it very buildable and layers on great. The brush really helps shape and smudge it out to your liking. It lasts all day long and requires minimal effort.

$29, sephora.ca

GIVE YOUR LASHES LOVE

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

Want long lashes? Then, look no further than the Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. It’s smudge-proof and will give you the voluminous lashes you’ve always dreamed of!

$34, sephora.ca

Benefit Cosmetics’ BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

If you’re someone who doesn’t have naturally long lashes, then this mascara is for you. It has a lightweight formula that will give your lashes a lift and give them extra length.

$36, sephora.ca

ADD EYESHADOW, IF DESIRED

Make Up for Ever Aqua Resist Smoky Eyeshadow Stick

If you’re somebody who likes to have some colour on the eyes before leaving the house, then you need the Make Up for Ever Aqua Resist Smoky Eyeshadow Sticks. They’re pigmented and come with a built-in sharpener so you can use it as an eyeliner as well. Not much blending is required, and they can last all day long.

$30, sephora.ca

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow

The Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow sticks glide smoothly onto the eyelids. The colour payoff is great, and they’re very blendable. What’s even better is that they are transfer-proof and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. These eyeshadow sticks are perfect for when you’re running late but still want a pop of colour on your eyelids.

$38, sephora.ca

HYDRATE THE LIPS

NARS Afterglow Lip Balm

These lip balms keep your lips moisturized while also enhancing the appearance of your lips with the NARS Afterglow lip balms. These lip balms are made with antioxidants and hydrating ingredients that will leave your lips feeling nourished all day long. They feel lightweight on the lips and have a nice variety of everyday shades. It’s a lip balm that definitely deserves to be in your bag.

$37, sephora.ca

Dior Addict Lip Glow

Made with hydrating ingredients like cherry oil and shea butter, the Dior Addict Lip Glow gives your lips just the right amount of colour and contains the perfect amount of shine. The formula is designed to adapt to the pH of the lips and give them a soft plump appearance. They come in 12 shades and look flattering on all skin tones.

$45, sephora.ca

DON’T FORGET A FINISHING SPRAY

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+

MAC’s Prep + Prime Fix+ is a cult classic setting spray for a reason. It’s a multipurpose setting spray that will not only hydrate the skin, intensify colour, but also help your makeup last longer. It melts the powders into your skin giving it a dewier-looking appearance rather than looking cakey. Of course, the refreshing scent will make you want to spritz it on all day.

$38, sephora.ca

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

For those who have combination or dry skin, the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is a gamechanger. This mist will give your skin a healthy glow and is great to use when your skin needs an extra hydration boost. It feels refreshing on the skin and has a great spray on the bottle.

$62, sephora.ca