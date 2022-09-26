Our Beauty Picks for September 2022

When a new season starts, we are all about freshening up our look. One small refresh that makes a huge difference is in your makeup bag. Swapping out some of our dewy products for matte, skin lotions for oils and sunscreens for self-tanners means looking ready for fall.

There are so many exciting products that come out at the beginning of a season, it can be hard to navigate. Here is a rundown of some of our September 2022 beauty favourites.

NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Lux Blush

NUDESTIX has become known for its blush sticks and this Matte Lux Blush is the newest formula. It is an ultra-soft, blurring cream-to-powder blush that can be used on cheeks, eyes and lips. This multitasking product is great for on-the-go applications, and its soft matte finish is perfect for fall! This new formula comes in five colours so there is one to suit everyone.

www.sephora.com

NUDESTIX Blot & Blur Matte Stick

If you’ve been on the Internet in the last month, you have seen the Blot & Blur Matte Stick. This is a beauty balm that works as a primer before makeup, sets skin and works to blot oily, shiny skin throughout the day. This product creates the perfect on-the-go matte finish without having to use blotting papers or loose powders. Try it for yourself. The results are amazing!

www.sephora.com

Goop Afterglow Body Oil

We all love Goop, the wellness and lifestyle brand by Gwyneth Paltrow. This nourishing body oil will leave dry winter skin looking soft, moisturized and radiant. It is a silky and luxurious body oil that will sink deeply into the skin. The nourishing nutrient-dense lipids will replenish the skin, making it look firm, smooth, radiant and hydrated because even if our skin isn’t on show, we still want it to look and feel great!

www.sephora.com

Beauty Counter Think Big All-in-One Mascara

Looking for lift, length and volume? The Beauty Counter Think Big All-in-One Mascara does it all while supporting longer lashes, thanks to its nourishing tripeptide technology. This clean and effective mascara will make your lashes look great while actually strengthening your lashes, so they become longer and fuller.

www.beautycounter.com

Ardell Textureyes

If you love false lashes but want a look that is a bit more natural, the Ardell Textureyes are a perfect choice. Made from 100% premium-grade human hair, these lashes look incredibly natural and undetectable. They are a perfect choice to wear day or night, and they are affordable!

www.amazon.ca

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Daily Firming Lotion

St. Tropez is famous for all its amazing self-tanning products. The Gradual Tan Classic Daily Firming Lotion is the perfect way for beginners to ease into self-tanning or for tan lovers to keep a subtle glow all winter. This lotion provides hydration while gradually adding a sun-kissed glow to the skin. This lightweight hydrating formula melts into the skin and is easy to re-apply daily.

shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca