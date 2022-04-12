Sir Elton John’s Oscar Viewing Party Raises $8.6 Million In Fight Against Aids

Staged in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, the evening was hosted by 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Lady Gaga; Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Porter; and Emmy Award-winning actor Eric McCormack. The fundraising event drew the boldest of the bold-face names of Hollywood celebrity and featured a performance by Sir Elton himself, who joined the affair virtually from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop in Lincoln, Neb., to express his appreciation for the guests’ support and treated the crowd to a special rendition of Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

“Even though Elton was not able to be with us in person, we were so happy to bring Elton to the Oscar party while he performed live from Nebraska,” said Elton’s partner and chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, David Furnish. “It was an especially unforgettable and emotional evening with our sons in attendance for the first time. They made their fathers extremely proud, representing our family at the foundation’s most important night of the year.”

Guests to this event, which marked the foundation’s return to live events in 2022, included Christina Hendricks, Chris Pine, Lucy Hal, Heidi Klum, Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz, Andrew Rannells, Sofia Richie, Liam Payne, Bobby Berk and Emily Hampshire. Also attending was the Vivier family, among some notable Canadian philanthropic givers supporting the event.

Guests also put on their ‘best Elton’ by being treated to Limited Edition Elton John Eyewear “Gold Dust” frames to wear alongside Sir Elton during his live-streamed performance from Nebraska. Capping off the star-studded affair, guests were treated to a full in-person performance by Brandi Carlile and a duet with surprise guest artist, Jake Wesley Rogers, who covered Elton John’s classic song, Rocket Man.

“I’m so grateful to my friends Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack for joining David in hosting such an incredible evening, and, of course, Brandi Carlile for bringing down the house with an electrifying performance,” said Sir Elton John. “Most of all, I’m thankful to all who attended and participated to ensure that we can continue our lifesaving work to end AIDS. I could feel the love and support all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska.”

During the live auction portion of the evening, two lucky winners received one of Terry O’Neil’s iconic images from Elton’s 1975 Concert in Los Angeles and VIP tickets to his final Dodgers Stadium performance this November, which will mark Sir Elton’s final performance in the United States.

It’s important to remember that people of influence give back and that celebrities do good things, such as raising $8.6 million US for the fight against AIDS in a single evening. Maybe that’s the takeaway we should focus on when remembering the 2022 Academy Awards.

Photos @gettyimages

