The Best Dressed at the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards took place this Sunday and stars finally had the chance to showcase their style on the red carpet after two years of red carpet cancellations because of the pandemic. The majority of the celebrities opted for colour and did not hold back for Hollywood’s most esteemed award show. Take a look at some of our favourite looks below.

1. Timothée Chalamet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Timothée Chalamet never disappoints on the red carpet. The Dune star showed up shirtless while wearing an embroidered lace jacket and high-waisted pants from Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2022 womenswear line. The sequins, lace and lack of shirt made for an edgy look.

2. Lily James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Lily James looked absolutely breathtaking in a pink lace Atelier Versace dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2022 couture collection. The dress featured a cleavage-baring neckline, high slit and dramatic train. It was the perfect dress for her first time at the Academy Awards. The Pam & Tommy star told Laverne Cox on the red carpet that she’s done playing Hollywood icons, but she’s working on some exciting projects.

3. Andrew Garfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Alfie Baker (@warrenalfiebaker)

From his performance in tick tick…Boom! to his surprise appearance in Spider-man: No Way Home, these past two years had some significant moments for the actor. Garfield wore a lavish Saint Laurent suit to the Oscars, which included a double-breasted jacket in burgundy velvet, black shirt, bow tie and tuxedo pants. His stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, completed the look with an Omega 18-karat yellow-gold watch.

4. Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Zendaya was serving looks in a custom-made Valentino ensemble and Bulgari jewelry. The look consisted of a cropped silk menswear top with a silver, sequined floor-length skirt. The Dune star’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, paired the look with Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelets and the matching necklace and earrings. The jewelry complemented the look well and definitely, made you want to stop and stare.

5. Simu Liu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

Fellow Canadian and Marvel star Simu Liu looked handsome as ever in a custom-made red Versace suit and gold Omega watch. It was his first time at the Oscars and the colour choice made for a memorable look.

6. Nicole Kidman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Nicole Kidman wanted to wear blue to the Oscars and had Armani Privé specifically create the greyish-blue shade of her dress for the occasion. The dress had a deep-V neckline and a sparkly train. She completed the custom-designed look with red lipstick and eye-catching Harry Winston jewelry. The actress was nominated for her role in Being the Ricardos and told Laverne Cox she absolutely loved playing Lucille Ball.

7. Wilmer Valderrama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lucio (@luciodirosa)

Wilmer Valderrama wore a Dolce & Gabbana velvet tuxedo that featured a green-trimmed navy, a lapel pin, and was accessorized with an Omega timepiece. The green looked very flattering on the actor. Velvet always makes for a luxurious look. The actor got emotional on the red carpet discussing Encanto’s success.

8. Zoë Kravitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Mukamal (@andrewmukamal)

Zoë Kravitz showcased an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look in a pink Saint Laurent gown. The soft glam makeup look, updo, and diamonds from Kwiat made for an incredibly elegant look.

9. Shawn Mendes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Briseno (@tiffbrisenostylist)

For the singer’s first time at the Oscars, he looked very chic and sophisticated in a Dolce & Gabbana classic tuxedo. His stylist, Tiffany Briseno, told the Hollywood Reporter that they were going for a “James Bond esthetic.” “We wanted a look that felt really classic and iconic and respectful of the event,” she said.

10. Cynthia Erivo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Cynthia Erivo looked fierce in a three-piece ensemble from Louis Vuitton. It was edgy and dramatic in the best way possible. We have celebrity stylist Jason Bolden to thank for this stunning look.

11. Jessica Chastain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain)

Jessica Chastain sparkled in a shimmery sequin Gucci gown. The dress was rose gold at the top and transitioned into a lilacy purple. Chastain told reporters on the red carpet that she thought this dress was one of a kind. “It just felt like me because also there’s something about it that feels very Old Hollywood … but it has sparkles, which is very me,” said the actress.