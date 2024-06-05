Watches From The Collection Of Academy Award-Winning Actor, Writer, Producer And Director Sylvester Stallone

The word “Legend” is one that is more and more overused, but in the case of Sylvester Stallone, his legendary status is undeniable. An irreplaceable talent, captivating audiences with his rugged charisma, physical prowess and indomitable spirit, Stallone remains one of the most recognized and revered actors to grace the silver screen. His dedication as an actor, screenwriter, director and producer are an inspiration to all, while his triumphs continue to be listed among Hollywood’s greatest moments. Yet, while Stallone is known for his roles in some of the most iconic films in the last 50 years, he has also long been admired for his discerning taste in watches.

This summer, Sotheby’s will present eleven timepieces from the personal collection of Sylvester Stallone in ‘The Important Watches’ auction in New York on 5 June. Assembled over the course of more than 20 years, the collection represents a fusion of sophistication, craftsmanship, and individuality, mirroring the star’s own persona. Comprised of notable timepieces from prestigious brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Piaget – as well as unique and screen-worn watches from Panerai– the undisputed centerpiece of the collection, however, is the legendary Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime – an exquisite and highly coveted masterpiece of haute horology. Widely considered a ‘holy grail’ amongst the watch community, Stallone’s Reference 6300G Grandmaster Chime is further distinguished as the first example to ever appear at auction. * Estimated at $2.5/5 million, the Grandmaster Chime is ‘The Ultimate Champion’ of modern watchmaking.

While many recognize Stallone as the legendary actor behind characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, watch enthusiasts know the legendary actor to be a noteworthy, influential, and truly passionate collector. Each watch in this collection is imbued with his appreciation for fine craftsmanship and artistry; from the intricate mastery of a Patek complication, to the unexpected elegance of a piece-unique Panerai. Not only does Sly’s collection offer discerning collectors the chance to acquire a rare work of horology, but one which has been handpicked and cherished by an American icon as well. It’s particularly thrilling to bring the astonishing Patek Grandmaster Chime, one of the most complicated wristwatches in the world, to the rostrum at Sotheby’s. With Sly being a personal friend, the opportunity to work with him and present this part of his collection to market is a privilege that eclipses virtually any watch project I’ve worked on in my career.

-GEOFF HESS, SOTHEBY’S HEAD OF WATCHES, AMERICAS

I’ve had the privilege of owning some truly remarkable watches over the years, each with its own unique character and history. I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community, who don’t just see watches as an accessory, but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry – but most importantly – how they make them feel. Looking at these watches, I feel truly lucky to have owned them; they serve as a reminder that hard work pays off. While parting ways with this collection is bittersweet, I cherish that I’ve owned them with pride, and hope they will be appreciated and admired in their next homes.

-SYLVESTER STALLONE

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT



Patek Philippe Reference 6300G-010 Grandmaster Chime Estimate $2.5/5 Million

Among the prized possessions in Stallone’s esteemed watch collection, the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime reigns supreme, distinguished for its unparalleled complexity and elegance.

Originally unveiled by Patek Philippe in 2014 to commemorate its 175th anniversary, the Grandmaster Chime swiftly garnered acclaim for its groundbreaking design and intricate complications. Initiated by Philippe Stern in 2007, this ambitious project aimed to create the most intricate wristwatch in Patek Philippe’s history, honouring its illustrious heritage since 1839. The Grandmaster Chime Ref 5175, featuring a distinctive hand-engraved case, stole the spotlight among the commemorative timepieces presented on this momentous occasion. Originally launched as a limited edition, it later joined the permanent collection in 2016 as the Reference 6300, marking the introduction of the company’s most complex and first grande-sonnerie wristwatch ever added to the company’s current collection. Made with a reversible white gold case adorned with Patek Philippe’s signature hobnail pattern, the development, production, and assembly spanned an astounding 100,000 hours. With a total of twenty complications, including five chiming modes, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations, the Grandmaster Chime epitomizes horological excellence.

Central to the Grandmaster Chime’s twenty complications are the five chiming mechanisms, notably the Grande Sonnerie as the pièce de résistance, and a groundbreaking date repeater controlled by the perpetual calendar, which audibly indicates the date. Additionally, an alarm feature strikes the time upon activation. To ensure optimal legibility, the watch is designed with two faces: one focusing on timekeeping and sonnerie, and the other dedicated to the instantaneous perpetual calendar. A patented invisible reversing mechanism facilitates effortless rotation of the case, allowing seamless transition between dials.

Presented in its original single sealed casing, the watch is accompanied by a grand presentation box engraved with Stallone’s name and a Grandmaster Chime book bearing his name on the cover and inside cover. The lot additionally includes a Certificate of Origin confirming Stallone as the original purchaser, product literature in a large leather portfolio, a collection book, travel case, cufflinks, USB drive, sealed setting pin, hang tag, an Apple iPad with a Patek Philippe leather case, adapter, charger, and Apple earpods with a Patek Philippe case.

Patek Philippe Reference 5711/1300A-001 Nautilus | Estimate $200/400,000

The Patek Philippe Nautilus stands as the one of the most desired models amongst the brand’s esteemed wristwatch offerings and is widely recognized as the most important and celebrated luxury sport watch in history. Within the coveted Nautilus family, there exists a tier of superlative models that transcend mere desirability, residing in the rarefied air of luxury watchmaking.

One of those superstars is the 2021 stainless steel Nautilus reference 5711/1300A-001. This model marks the debut of the highly sought-after ‘sunburst olive-green’ dial within the Nautilus line, and also introduces Patek’s first gem-set stainless steel 5711. The watch boasts a bezel adorned with 32 flawless top Wesselton baguette diamonds, meticulously crafted to enhance the curvature of the Nautilus’s contours.

Emerging as the latest evolution in gem-set Nautilus designs, this watch was unveiled at Watches and Wonders in 2021, coinciding with the discontinuation of the reference 5711 series. Notably, the specific reference 5711/1300A-001 shares the distinctive ‘sunburst olive-green’ dial with its plain stainless-steel counterpart, the 5711/1A-014. The introduction of this captivating dial colour elicited fervent enthusiasm among collectors, ensuring endless fascination the world over and excessively lengthy waiting lists.

Produced for only a brief period, the extraordinary stainless steel and diamond reference 5711/ 1300A- 001 is the most exclusive of all modern Nautilus, exclusively distributed to VIP and VVIP Patek clients. This instance marks only the second time this model has been made available on the open market, with the added distinction of provenance from the esteemed collection of Mr. Sylvester Stallone.

Panerai Reference PAM00382 Luminor Submersible 1950, Screen Worn by Sylvester Stallone in the movie, The Expendables 2 | Estimate $30/60,000

Launched in 2011, the PAM 382 model, affectionately dubbed “Bronzo” by Panerai, swiftly ascended to legendary status among collectors. Limited to 1000 pieces, it featured a commanding 47mm case and a distinctive green dial. Its unveiling caused a stir, marking the first instance of a Panerai sports watch crafted entirely from bronze, and a bronze case purposely built with a time-weathered effect – ensuring each timepiece possessed a unique hue and character over time. The entire edition sold out rapidly, cementing its status as one of the most coveted Panerai of the early 2010s.

Numbered N0000/1000 – suggesting it could be the first piece made in this limited-edition series – the present example is the exact watch worn by Stallone throughout the 2011 film The Expendables 2, the very year this model was released. Given Stallone’s extensive tenure as a Panerai collector, it’s no surprise he selected this iconic model to complement his character in the movie. The watch is not only worn by Sly, but the same iconic model was worn by several actors in the film, including Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Terry Crews and Randy Couture.

The watch is also accompanied by a signed movie poster of The Expendables 2.

Audemars Piguet Reference 26730OR.OO.1320OR.01 Royal Oak Tourbillon 50th Anniversary | Estimate $100/200,000

Since its debut in 1972, the Royal Oak revolutionized the world of horology as the premier stainless- steel luxury sports watch, and is rightfully hailed as a design icon. Born of a collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker and legendary watch designer Gérald Genta, the Royal Oak concept was a true groundbreaker, unlike any watch design that had come before it. Its sleek steel form remains sublimely modern, and its cult-collector status keeps growing. The present example features a self- winding flying tourbillon, created specifically for the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak in 2022. Housed in an elegant pink gold case with a smoked blue dial showcasing a grande tapisserie pattern, the movement also features a special gold rotor with a ‘50 Years’ logo, commemorating the iconic Royal Oak’s half-century celebration.

Panerai Reference PAM00269 Luminor Submersible ‘Piece Unique’ Estimate $30/60,000

Stallone has actively collected watches for decades (and always appreciated them from a young age), but his most significant impact on the watch world has been his endorsement of certain brands, such as Panerai. His association with Panerai actually helped propel the brand to international fame, when he wore the Panerai Reference 5218-201/a in the 1996 film, Daylight. This event resulted in the creation of two new watch models, distinguished by the moniker ‘Sly Tech’ on the dial—an amalgamation of Stallone’s nickname, ‘Sly,’ and ‘Tech’ as an abbreviation for Technology—along with Stallone’s signature on the case back.

Since then Stallone continued his collaboration with Panerai, resulting in the creation of several limited edition SLYTECH models. However, the reference PAM00269 stands apart as a unique piece made exclusively for him. Crafted in 2006, this Luminor Submersible Chronograph boasts a substantial 47 mm yellow gold case and black dial. Interestingly, its design bears resemblance to the PAM00225 Luminor Submersible Chronograph Slytech, released the previous year but encased in titanium. Setting it apart, the case back of the PAM00269 features distinct engravings, including ‘Special Edition for SLY’ and ‘Esemplare Unico,’ emphasizing its unique nature.

Rolex Reference 228235 Day-Date | Estimate $25/50,000

Introduced in 1956, the Rolex Day-Date revolutionized wristwatches by being the first model to display both the day and date separately on the dial. Featuring an extra-wide aperture at 12 o’clock, it spelled out all seven days of the week, and was produced with up to 26 different language options to cater to its global audience. Over the years, the Day-Date has evolved, offering a wide range of dial options, from delicate hard stone to gemstone embellishments, making it one of the most diverse Rolex models ever produced. In 2016, Rolex marked the 60th anniversary of the Day-Date with the launch of the reference 22823. Encased in elegant pink gold, it boasts quintessential Rolex features: applied Roman numerals, a fluted bezel, and a President bracelet. What sets this watch apart is its dial in Rolex’s hallmark dark green colour.

Often referred to as ‘The President’ due to its association with Lyndon B. Johnson wearing a Day-Date, it has become the timepiece of choice for dignitaries, champions and various captains of industry. Bearing the nickname ‘Sly’ engraved on the case back, this watch not only embodies luxury, but also represents the dedication and hard work that have characterized Stallone’s career.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.