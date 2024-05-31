Dolce Media Group Triumphs at 2024 Hermes Creative Awards

TORONTO (May 29, 2024) – Dolce Media Group, a renowned creative marketing agency, is delighted to announce its remarkable success at the 2024 Hermes Creative Awards. The agency was honoured with a prestigious Gold Winner title for its exceptional website redesign (dolcemedia.ca) and also received an Honorable Mention for its influential publication, City Life magazine.

Dolce Media Group’s Website Redesign

The newly revamped website at dolcemedia.ca exemplifies creative excellence, meticulously crafted to showcase the agency’s extensive range of services. This redesign not only highlights the remarkable achievements of the brands and personalities they collaborate with but also emphasizes the agency’s commitment to innovative digital experiences. The website features engaging content and interactive design, enhancing user interaction and affirming Dolce Media Group’s role as a leader in impactful marketing solutions.

City Life magazine

The publication was recognized with an Honourable Mention in the “Print Media/Publications” category for its Nov.-Dec. 2023 issue, which featured Federico Bernardeschi on the cover. City Life magazine continues to captivate its audience with stories that resonate with urban lifestyles and offer deep dives into topics, like architecture, style and influential personalities. Explore the recognized issue in depth here.

The Hermes Creative Awards, organized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, honours the best in creativity from around the globe. This year, the competition included over 6,500 entries from various industries, underscoring the prestigious and competitive nature of the awards.

Among other distinguished recipients this year were Bell Canada and PepsiCo Design & Innovation, who were recognized for their innovative contributions to digital marketing and design. These winners, alongside Dolce Media Group, represent the pinnacle of creative achievement in the marketing field.

About Dolce Media Group

Founded in 1996, Dolce Media Group is an award-winning, full-service agency known for its innovative marketing solutions. The agency excels in website design and development, social media campaigns, print, graphic design and multimedia production, serving some of the world’s top luxury brands. Dolce Media Group also publishes Dolce magazine and City Life magazine, prominent publications that cater to luxury lifestyles and urban living, further showcasing Dolce’s expertise in high-quality content creation and media influence.