EXHIBITION PLACE LAUNCHES NEW SUMMER SERIES EVENT: YOUR YARD SERIES

With the launch of Your Yard Series, attendees can look forward to walking tours, yoga in the park, music performances and more!

Toronto’s beloved Exhibition Place is Canada’s largest and premier entertainment venue, hosting 1,761 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors per year. As the warmth of the summer season has arrived in Toronto, the community is eagerly getting ready for an array of outdoor activities and excursions. From picnics in the park to strolls along the waterfront, residents and visitors alike are gearing up to bask in the splendid weather and craft cherished, enduring memories.

With that, Exhibition Place proudly announces the launch of Your Yard Series! It will feature an exciting lineup of free or low-cost community events, activities and unique experiences for all ages and interests. From Yoga sessions in Bandshell Park to Urban Beekeeping workshops and Music in the Park, there’s something for everyone.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Exhibition Place, and were thrilled to launch the Your Yard Series and give back to members of our community with carefully curated experiences to enjoy throughout the summer,” said Don Boyle, CEO of Exhibition Place. “Whether you’re interested in exploring our historic sites, learning about urban design, or immersing yourself in the vibrant cultural events we have planned, we’re looking forward to providing an exceptional experience for all joining us at Exhibition Place this summer.”

The series kicked off with the annual Jane’s Walk this past May 2024, where guests could embark on guided walking tours to explore the many iconic buildings in and around Exhibition Place’s 192-acre property. Another past event was four Urban Sketching classes, in May and earlier this month, at which members of the community were able to put their creative juices to work by exploring Exhibition Place’s architectural gems, and Doors Open Toronto.

The hands-on creatives who are eager to embrace their artistic abilities will have the opportunity to attend several interactive workshops, ranging from exploring the fascinating world of bees at an Urban Beekeeping workshop on the roof of the Enercare Centre or delving deep into Greek mythology at the Series’ Garden of the Greek Gods Storytelling event.

With the meteoric rise of healthy and active lifestyle routines, guests can look forward to several free recurring events, including some relaxation and Zen-discovery with Yoga in the Park this month and in July.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lovers of music who are looking to unwind or enjoy a wholesome summer date can go listen to the Music in the Park, featuring a talented lineup of emerging and established Toronto musicians at Centennial Park on Wednesdays in July.

Finally, as a last hurrah for when the summer will come to its eventual end, Exhibition Place will host a Community Appreciation BBQ in September, which will be open to all to enjoy delicious bites and take in the beautiful surroundings of the 192-acre site. Also, there will be a Community Walking Tour on September 15 and October 6.

Since its establishment year of 1879, the award-winning Exhibition Place has not only contributed to Toronto and Ontario’s growth and economy, but it reinforces the importance of fostering a deep sense of community. With its long-standing reputation for hosting conventions, sports, festivals, recreational activities, cultural events and tourism, Exhibition Place will always be the destination for Canadians to come together and celebrate flavours, music and the city spirit.

See the full calendar of Your Yard Series events listed below:

JUNE

Yoga in the Park – Tuesdays, June 11, June 18 and June 25

Garden of the Greek Gods Storytelling – June 14

Exhibition Place Community Walk – June 23

JULY

Yoga in the Park – Tuesdays, July 2 and July 9

Urban Beekeeping – July 4 and July 6

Garden of the Greek Gods Storytelling – July 19

Music in the Park – Wednesdays, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31

AUGUST SEPTEMBER

Community Walking Tour – September 15 and October 6

Community Appreciation BBQ – September (Date TBD)

Visit Exhibition Place’s Community Events page here for more information about the Your Yard Series.

www.explace.on.ca

@explaceto