Diwali, the South Asian “Festival of Lights”, symbolizes good health, hope, luck and prosperity and is one of the most important celebrations on the Indian calendar.

Since 2011, Diwali: A Night to Shine has raised more than $10 million for programs at the University Health Network (UHN), including the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, emergency care, cardiac care, diabetes, transplant, vision and neuroscience research.

UHN Foundation hosted the 10th annual Diwali: A Night to Shine gala on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Beanfield Centre.

UHN Foundation raises funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care. Proceeds from this year’s event will support the Krembil Brain Institute and Toronto Rehab at UHN.

The Krembil Brain Institute at Toronto Western Hospital uniquely works hand in hand to prevent and confront problems of the brain and spine. Through state-of-the-art patient care and advanced research, the Krembil Brain Institute team works relentlessly to make tomorrow’s solutions a reality today.

One of North America’s leading rehabilitation science centres, Toronto Rehab is revolutionizing rehabilitation by helping patients overcome the challenges of disabling injury, illness or age-related health conditions to live active, healthier and more independent lives.

Through music, food and entertainment, Diwali: A Night to Shine celebrates India’s culture, traditions and legacy.

This event has become the most prominent and high-end Diwali celebration in Toronto’s history. Every year, this gala provides sponsors and guests with a stimulating evening of Indian culture, with an opportunity to engage, educate and entertain the GTA’s prominent business and community leaders while supporting UHN.

This year, the event focused on creating an immersive and engaging experience, inviting guests to participate in the festivity of An Indian Wedding. The Indian Wedding is renowned as being extraordinary, the night highlighted the lavishness of celebration.

From the striking décor, the abundant food and the vibrant entertainment, to the engaging interactive elements, Diwali: A Night to Shine was truly an immersive guest experience and a night to remember.