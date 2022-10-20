The 8th Annual Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards Gala

On October 15, 2022, the most stylish crowd in Toronto gathered at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel to commemorate the 2022 winners and honourees of The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards 2022 (CAFA). After two years of celebrating virtually, CAFA brought the fashion industry’s top artists, influencers and business leaders across the country and around the world to its eighth annual gala in Toronto.

“I am so proud that CAFA was able to create a celebratory moment to bring the Canadian fashion community together again,” said Vicky Milner, CAFA president. “The Gala Awards allow us to inspire one another and spotlight our incredible nominees, honourees and Canadian fashion champions.”

The dinner and awards ceremony was co-hosted by Grace Mahary, a solar energy activist, certified sommelier and Eritrean-Canadian model, who focuses on women’s empowerment, and Karine Vanasse, an award-winning Canadian actress who is internationally recognized for her dazzling performances in both English and French.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 2022 Outstanding Achievement Award was presented virtually by Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy and founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM, to co-founders Rami Atallah, Firas Atallah and Bassel Atallah of SSENSE for the Montréal-based brand’s international critical acclaim as both an e-commerce engine and a producer of cultural content. By focusing its efforts on nurturing and providing a platform for new talent and offering a unique perspective on the most esteemed and coveted luxury labels in the world, SSENSE is shaping the future of fashion and Everything Else™.

Jaimie Wylie presented Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of The Wall Group, with the 2022 Vanguard Award for her contributions as a trailblazer in championing and elevating creative talent across the industry. Her innovative approach has not only empowered creatives but also fostered a space for emerging talent to thrive in with the help of The Wall Group’s expertise and the targeted support for those who are historically underrepresented.

This year, for the first time, the CAFA introduced the Changemaker Award, created to honour the remarkable achievements of individuals who have spearheaded meaningful, positive and progressive change within the Canadian fashion industry and beyond. Sage Paul and George Sully have been both honoured this year. Through her work as an artist, as well as executive & artistic director of Indigenous fashion arts, Sage Paul has been an incredible champion of strengthening awareness, education and support for the diverse Indigenous talent in this country across fashion and the arts.

“The introduction of this award presents fashion as a medium, language and tool to instigate and propel necessary change. Everyone undeniably is a part of fashion, and that is an opportunity to bring people together, connecting us to diverse ways of knowing and doing. We each are responsible for ensuring that stays true,” said Sage Paul.

The International Canadian Designer Award was presented to Jennifer Zuccarini, founder and CEO of Fleur du Mal, for her illustrious career and innovative approach to fashion. She founded the digitally led fashion brand Fleur du Mal in late 2012 with the ambition to redefine the way women approach lingerie. It has since expanded to include a growing ready-to-wear and swim collection, sold online, with key retailers across the globe. It is now beloved by consumers and celebrities alike, counting Jennifer Anniston, January Jones, Tommy Dorfman and more as loyal supporters.

It was a great pleasure for Dolce to be a media partner of such a fashionable event. Congratulations to all the winners and honourees!