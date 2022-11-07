A Test Of Strength: Ferrari’s Battle In Mexico City

With anticipation brewing for the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix, all eyes were on Ferrari to witness a shift of gears and bring home a win.

Carlos Sainz and star driver Charles Leclerc gave it their best shot this weekend, encountering a true test of strength given the nature of the crew’s F1-75. The make simply could not keep up with the others in the lead. Ferrari has recently experienced challenges with engine concerns, as well as tire degradation, in comparison to opponent Red Bull. This race had the team battling a power unit malfunction that forced the two Ferrari racers to operate at less than their maximum speed for the weekend to come.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto confirmed that the team experienced difficulties in Mexico as the vehicles “didn’t have the capacity to run maximum power”.

Keeping fifth place after start, Carlos, No. 55, continued to push for the lead, but from the crowd’s point of view, the stallion power vessel was not putting out. The racer said, “Today, we did everything we could to get the best result possible, but unfortunately the pace was not there, so P5 was the maximum we could aim for.”

Keeping in close quarters with Carlos, Charles, No.16, saw the opportunity and managed to surpass Valtteri Bottas, earning his sixth place, overall. The two Ferraris had maxed their pace and were left in the second tier of qualifiers on the racetrack. Charles said: “It was a lonely race. Carlos and I were lapping together, too quick for the midfield but too slow for the front-runners. We stuck to our strategy, focused on ourselves and got the most out of our package … .”

Although power played a crucial factor in the outcome of the Mexico City Grand Prix, the racers’ talent cannot be overlooked as they placed faster than the rest of the field, leaving them to run a solitary race following the leads. Mattia Binotto acknowledged the racers’ efforts and said, “Charles and Carlos did the best they could, and the way they tackled the first few corners after the start was exemplary. It is vitally important that we improve in the last two races so as to end the season to the best of our ability.”

Challenges aside, the drivers placed fifth and sixth overall, rewarding them with an overall score of 18 points. Carlos spoke of his experience on the racetrack. He said, “I had a good race and the feeling inside the car was positive this weekend. We will try to build on that ahead of Brazil and make sure we are ready for the last two races.”

Teammate Leclerc further added, “It was amazing to see so many fans around the track in Mexico City and to feel their passion.”

It’s clear to fans that Ferrari is adamant in implementing change to regain their reputation and get results. With the Mexico City Grand Prix coming to a close, fans will be keeping a close eye on what’s next for the racing powerhouse. Next stop, Brazil!