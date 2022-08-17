Making Waves: Anything is possible at CNIB Lake Joe!

CNIB Lake Joe Dock-to-Dock: Taste of Muskoka partnered with friends throughout Muskoka and across Canada to raise over $166K to create an enhanced accessible watersport program – including a brand new waterski boat – for people who are blind or partially sighted at CNIB Lake Joe.

Many people are shocked to hear that people who are blind or partially sighted can water ski, but as one blind CNIB Lake Joe guest exclaimed this summer, “I’m a true believer that the word ‘can’t’ doesn’t exist. If you’re willing to try, you can do anything here at CNIB Lake Joe!”

Located in the heart of Muskoka, Ontario, CNIB Lake Joe is a one-of-a-kind accessible camp for people who are blind or partially sighted. CNIB Lake Joe has been providing enriching camp experiences for Canadians with sight loss for over 60 years. Children are encouraged to shine, youth are empowered to thrive, and “kids of all ages” enjoy recreational pursuits.

More than 200 “dock hosts”, guests, sponsors, donors, and volunteers came together this weekend to support CNIB Lake Joe through Dock-To-Dock: Taste of Muskoka and make dreams come true. All Dock Hosts who raised over $1,000 received a premium curated Dock Box with tasty treats from local Muskoka businesses.

Celebrities Joan Kelley Walker and Rod Black spent the afternoon going from dock-to-dock on Lake Joseph, Rosseau and Muskoka for fun and giveaways. CNIB Lake Joe Ambassadors – camp staff who live with sight loss – shared their personal stories about how CNIB Lake Joe changed their lives and deep thanks to our generous donors. Docks were also treated to live music thanks to a visit by the Muskoka Girls’ boat, led by Lara Simonot.

The top three Dock Host fundraisers received a visit at their dock with a Pride Marine G23 Paragon waterski boat AND top surf instructor for a private demo/lesson for their dock guests.

While this summer’s event was all about the surf, CNIB Lake Joe continues to make waves on the turf too! CNIB Lake Joe’s next goal is to break ground to build a brand-new recreation and learning facility that guests can enjoy year round! For more information about this essential capital campaign and to make your gift, visit cnib.ca/LakeJoe.

For more information, please contact Sherri Helsdingen, Manager, Community Engagement at sherri.helsdingen@cnib.ca or 705-241-2907.

