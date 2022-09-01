hugoyourway Fall/Winter 2022 Moves The Brand Forward In The Digital World

Hugo Boss is one of the most well-known luxury fashion and lifestyle brands, recognized for their impeccable tailoring and classic styles. The company now has two brands within it: BOSS and HUGO. BOSS is a modern yet sophisticated take on fashion, while HUGO is a trendier option for those looking to show off their individual style, with cool and fashion-forward pieces.

HUGO is for the modern consumer who expresses their style as an extension of their personality. It is aimed at those who are spontaneous, creative and open-minded — a consumer who is truly living their life in the clothing they buy. This younger demographic opts for more casual and cool contemporary items that can be worn everywhere.

HUGO encourages its consumers to express themselves through their clothing. The rebellious brand showcases this ethos in its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. At the beginning of the year, they had a branding refresh, with this campaign being a step further. The mantra of #HUGOYourWay is as prevalent as ever, as creatives express themselves using this hashtag to show off their perspective.

In January, Korean American Rapper Big Matthew and Guyanese American rapper SAINt JHN were introduced as brand ambassadors, joining them now is American model and singer, Selah Marley. Each of these talented individuals represents creativity, not being afraid of breaking boundaries and being true to yourself.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

HUGO understands the importance of connecting with a younger audience and is very active on TikTok and Instagram. Their videos are shot by some of the most popular content creators who are showing off a cool new perspective using the hashtag #HUGOYourWay to form a community.

This season, there is a more present focus on denim, which is trending within the industry. Their denim range and collections will be revealed to the public soon, and we cannot wait to see them. The Fall/Winter 2022 collection itself included the brand’s signature colours: red, white and black, as well as introducing a new HUGO monogram found on a range of products, including sweatshirts and sneakers. Overall, the collection emphasizes self-expression, reminding us that “there’s no right way, only your way”.

This new campaign has a digital focus and shows the direction the brand is moving in. Where others are still behind, HUGO is excelling as the HUGO BOSS group aims to become the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide. HUGO BOSS has a Claim 5 strategy, which is based on five pillars: Boost Brands, Product is King, Lead in Digital, Rebalance Omnichannel and Organize for Growth.

HUGO is creating clothing that Gen Z wants to wear. Not only are the styles on trend, but the overall mantra of self-expression is exactly what this generation craves — whether it is through social media or clothing the youth wants to show us who they are.

From both a creative standpoint and business standpoint, HUGO is embracing the modern world and moving toward the future. We are excited to see the upcoming collections, as well as how you style #HUGOYourWay.