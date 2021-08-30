A Sunkissed Runway On The Pier

Friday Harbour, in partnership with CAFA, paved a fashion runway, showcasing Canada’s most talented designers.

Over two beautiful summer weekends in August, Friday Harbour, in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA), created an open-air runway, highlighting a line-up of curated Canadian designers and retailers — celebrating collections in a safe and upscale outdoor environment.

The hybrid event, which fused both the Canadian fashion and hospitality industries, proved once again, that, through collaboration and creativity, as a collective, we can enhance and preserve industries that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. “The fashion industry has been deeply impacted over the past 18 months, and this event series marks our ongoing support for the design and retail industry — in a stunning new setting that offers an escape from the city with all the luxe amenities of urban life,” shared Hani Roustom, CEO of Friday Harbour.

Hosted by Toronto news personality Nicole Servinis, the event featured established Canadian designers, like Steven Lejambe, NARCES, RVNG Couture, Kaela Kay, Christopher Bates, NOIZE, Bikini Haus, Relevé and several other emerging brands. “It was amazing to feel the energy from everyone and be at a live event! Shout-out to all the designers, the vendors, the backstage team, hair and makeup artists and more that made it all possible,” said Servinis, after the event.

The runway on the pier proved to be the perfect setting for fashion to flourish. “CAFA is thrilled to partner with Friday Harbour on this unique initiative and in such an extraordinary backdrop. Not only does it create amazing visibility and increased awareness for our Canadian retailers and designers, but it also provides a great opportunity for these brands to showcase and connect with new audiences and consumers,” shared CAFA’s president, Vicky Milner.

Not only did the event put a spotlight on Canadian talent, it also reminded attendees of the benefits of a waterside lifestyle with the conveniences of Friday Harbour’s urban community: a prestigious 18-hole golf course, Canada’s largest in-land marina and a 200-acre nature sanctuary nestled in the charming town of Innisfil, Ontario.

Despite challenging times for retail and hospitality industries worldwide, Friday Harbour and CAFA’s partnership is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the benefits of future collaborations across industries that may not have come together before. Setting a new standard as industry leaders, Hani Roustom and Vicky Milner are also paving a new road on how to move forward in today’s new normal.