Drive Festival: Imagination In Motion



Adam Ruppel talks us through Drive Festival, the first outdoor interactive exhibition for auto enthusiasts in Canada.

Starting on September 10, the three day Drive Festival event brings together some of the rarest, most famous cars in the world. “The concept is founded on automobiles moving,” says Adam Ruppel, who founded the event with Fred Cox. “It’s showcasing cars you never see, let alone see driven. We give owners and manufacturers the opportunity to drive some incredible, valuable cars in front of everybody at whatever speed they choose.”

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event features three dedicated test tracks. Where the off-road track is purpose-built for the best SUVs and trucks in the business, the performance track has been designed to get the adrenaline pumping. The pro-series manufacturer test track is an opportunity for potential buyers to get up close with their future vehicles. The event also features a dream car speed run, a 2.5km uphill road with no speed limits.

This year, guests will be treated to the sights and sounds of the Porsche 935 and Pagani Huayra Roadster BC to name a few, as well as a selection of vintage models.

“An automobile is a piece of freedom,” Ruppel continues, sharing the excitement he felt when he was younger and would see a Ferrari or Porsche drive by. “What we’re trying to do is grab people’s imaginations with cars.”

The event itself is inspired both by Ruppel’s personal involvement and passion in the industry. Prior to Drive Festival, he co-founded Canada’s largest obstacle race Mud Hero, and founded North America’s largest 24-hour mountain bike event. He’s also a Porsche owner himself, and spends his time instructing others on performance driving. It’s also modelled after his time travelling to automotive events internationally, specifically Goodwood Festival of Speed, a four-day event in the UK celebrating motorsport and car culture. “I reached out to the most experienced people in the automotive community in Eastern Canada and got them on board to help me produce this event,” Ruppel says, talking about the process of putting it together.

Originally planned to launch in 2020, the pandemic shut proceedings down six months before opening. Even this year he wasn’t sure whether it would go ahead but, with the support of his team, auto enthusiasts and sponsors, as well as COVID-19 safety measures, it went ahead as planned.

There’s also a philanthropic aspect, with championship winning race car driver Demi Chalkias hosting a charity autocross event. All donations will go towards the TGCT (Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor) Foundation, which supports research into pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS).

To find out more about Drive Festival or purchase tickets, click here.

Dolce Media Group is a proud sponsor of Drive Festival, Canada’s Ultimate Interactive and Dynamic Automotive Experience.