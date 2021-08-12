Ann Kaplan: “It’s about being who you want to be”

Leave it up to Ann Kaplan to host one of the city’s most fun and captivating fashion events this summer. In early August 2021, Kaplan launched her fashion line, AnnKM, in collaboration with three extremely talented a Canadian designers: Evan Biddell, Christopher Paunil and Michael Zoffranieri.

The fashion event, which took place at Grand Bizarre in Toronto, was composed of 70 models and dancers, who theatrically showcased the collaboration to the show attendees. “Fashion positivity has always been a very important thing to me, and who better to represent that than Ann Kaplan herself. It’s been such a privilege and honour and dream come true really, working with Ann to create this collection. We’re so excited that so many people have turned up to support Ann. I’m excited on behalf of Ann to show you what we worked together on,” said designer Christopher Paunil in his speech at the event.

As co-collaborators for AnnKM, designers Michael Zoffranieri and Evan Biddell shared their excitement for the project, “I met Anne when she was having her wedding on The Real Housewives, and she asked me to make her wedding dress. We spent three weeks on this dress and really bonded over the course of it … so, when she said she wanted to start a fashion initiative, of course I said, ‘Yes’. My brand is about body positivity. I want my brand to be accessible to every single person no matter what size you are, no matter what shape, or height, colour, or anything,” says Biddell. Echoed by Zoffranieri, “Ann has always said, right from our first meeting, that this is about fashion positivity, and that the fashion comes second, and I really do believe that. I felt that backstage when we were all getting ready. Models came first; we asked them if they were comfortable in their outfits. And, going forward, I’m taking this mantra of fashion positivity into my own work. [It] is something I really believe in, as well.”

AnnKM’s launch was a night to remember and represents an iconic Canadian designer collaboration headed by Kaplan. Knowing Kaplan, it comes as no surprise that 100% of the proceeds from the fashion line were donated to charity and were made in a sustainable fashion. “This fashion line uses reusable fabrics, it uses coffee bags…and it’s about being who you want to be. The proceeds from the fashion line will be donated to charities, and tonight we will be donating to U For Change, and so, if any purchases are being made here, 100% of the proceeds will go to U For Change. And, one thing I ask you is to spread this positive message,” said Kaplan on the evening of the event.

Visit georgepimentel.dphoto.com to take a look at some photos from the fashion evening for social fairness.