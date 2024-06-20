Bvlgari Unveils Flagship Boutique In Toronto

The Magnificent Roman High Jeweler is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new flagship boutique with over 3,000 square feet in the heart of Toronto’s luxury shopping district, Mink Mile, located at 131 Bloor St. W.

Over the decades, Bvlgari has established itself worldwide as an icon of the Italian art of living, thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious colour combinations.

The new boutique at 131 Bloor St. W. marks Bvlgari’s second stand-alone boutique in Canada, located in the historic Colonnade building, designed by architect Gerald Robinson in 1963.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the expansion of Bvlgari’s presence in Canada with the opening of the Bloor Street West flagship boutique in Toronto. The store’s contemporary designs and luxurious materials seamlessly reflect Bvlgari’s heritage, creating a multisensorial experience. I look forward to welcoming our clients to Bloor Street West to discover Bvlgari’s exquisite craftsmanship in all of its creations and share the Italian Art of Living with this vibrant community,” says Jean-Christophe Babin, the CEO of Bvlgari Group.

The boutique’s design concept pays tribute to Rome’s rich heritage with the majesty and grandeur of the Eternal City as inspiration, featuring iconic luxurious materials and a contemporary Italian design throughout. The store’s new and innovative fade is inspired by Bvlgari’s iconic Tubogas, symbolic of signature craftsmanship techniques from the 19LJOs to date. Guests are welcomed into the magnificent space through an entrance made of Black Grand Antique marble, while the interior includes white Travertino Navona marble walls, a stone synonymous with Roman architecture, in the same shape as the entrance portals from Via dei Condotti’s historic flagship store.

An exceptional chandelier in the form of Serpenti by Venini in Murano glass celebrates one of Bvlgari’s icons. Serpenti represents uniqueness as well as the harmonious continuity between Bvlgari’s Greco-Roman heritage and contemporary design. The recognizable Bvlgari Condotti eight-pointed star in Bois Jourdain, which dates to the first Bvlgari shop opened by Sotirio Bulgari in Rome in 1884, is a focal point inlaid in the crema marfil marble floor of the boutique’s entrance. The star is a unifying symbol found in all Bvlgari boutiques, honouring Rome as the brand’s origin.

Upon crossing the boutique threshold, guests are led through a series of adjoining rooms, featuring iconic jewelry collections, leather goods, a dedicated watch area and a private lounge, all connected by a central gallery displaying Bvlgari jewels.

“Bvlgari is synonymous with the finest luxury experiences around the world through creations that testify to the incredible mastery of craftsmanship and purely Italian design. The flagship boutique on Bloor Street West is a new brand gem where we are eager to share the magnificent world of Bvlgari with our Canadian customers,” adds Herve Perrot, the president of Bvlgari North America.

Located in Toronto’s luxury shopping district, called Mink Mile, the new Bvlgari Bloor Street West boutique is the only location in Canada to carry a permanent High Jewelry collection. The savoir-faire and magnificent craftsmanship of the Maison is highlighted through the delicate Divas’ Dream Peacock watch collection, which is prominently featured at the Bloor Street West boutique, in one of the most robust assortments of the collection in North America. The boutique also features Bvlgari’s most iconic jewelry, watches and accessories across such core collections as Sculptural B-Zero1, sleek Serpenti and the delicate Divas’ Dream collection.

Also, the Warhol Foundation specifically issued three Andy Warhol silk-screen prints for this new Bloor Street West boutique. Warhol was known for being a longtime fan of Bvlgari.

This new Bloor Street West flagship boutique is the only Bvlgari boutique in Canada to showcase the brand’s Le Gemme and Bvlgari Allegra fragrance collections for clients to explore in the newly designed fragrance experience concept.

