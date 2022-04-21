Harry Rosen Hits The Links To Bring Men’s Fashion And Style To The Golf Course

Harry Rosen to the rescue. The iconic men’s retailer has teed it up by launching a golfing lifestyle line, which ensures men are setting the tone in fashion from the first tee to the 18th hole, dramatically changing the stereotypical perception which had become men’s golfing wear.

The expansion into golfing style is an example of the new thinking and innovation brought to the brand by its new president and COO, Ian Rosen, grandson of the founder Harry Rosen, who opened his first store in 1954 and has since expanded to 17 Canadian cities and winners of multiple menswear awards.

Harry Rosen has now upped the clothes game in men’s golf, bringing style and a sense of fashion on and off the course. “Advising men on how to present a look of confidence on and around the golf course is the next step,” says Trinh Tham, Harry Rosen’s chief marketing officer. “We’re thrilled it’s come to life with the irreverent spirit inherent to our brand. The campaign is vintage Harry Rosen cheek.”

The retailer has curated a selection of products for the modern man and savvy golfer. Customers will find performance fabrics and stylish looks from brands, including Greyson, J Lindeberg, Brax Lab, RLS, KORS Michael Kors, Lacoste and Psycho Bunny.

The new issue of harry magazine features Taylor Pendrith, the next rising Canadian star on the PGA Tour. Amongst the group of young Canadian golfers influenced by 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir, including Corey Conners, MacKenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin, many observers predict it won’t be long until Pendrith is joining his countrymen in a PGA winner’s circle.

The Harry Rosen golf campaign was conceived by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo and includes social media, out-of-home, in-store collateral and print initiatives. It’s the latest installment in the brand’s “Set the Tone” platform launched in 2020. The idea stems from Harry Rosen’s founding principle: to help men dress their best and feel their most confident in any situation.

There is no better feeling in golf than hitting a great shot. Thanks to Harry Rosen, you’ll now know you’re looking great while doing it.