Festival Season at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto: Art, Community and Connection

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is Canada’s first hotel to receive AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star ratings. Since its inception in October 2012, the Hotel has featured 259 guest rooms, a 30,000 square-foot luxury Spa and Café Boulud and d|bar by international restaurateur and Chef Daniel Boulud.

Aside from being awarded with honours, such as 2017 TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Winner – #1 Best Hotel in Toronto, Robb Report’s Best of the Best, Condé Nast Traveller’s Hot List and T+L’s Top City Hotel in Canada, it is the proud host of many entertainment events that have shaped the culture of Toronto’s artistry.

Celebrating artistry and renowned talent, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is setting the stage with a lineup of events and offerings sure to excite and please partygoers. Igniting a lively energy in Toronto, the festivities will begin on Tuesday, September 5, and will conclude on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The celebrations will begin with its annual photo exhibit adorning the hotel’s East Lobby and the ever-bustling d|bar. Known for capturing the perfect picturesque moment at some of the city’s most prominent events and red carpets, renowned Toronto photographer Ryan Emberley will present his monochromatic collection of favourite celebrity moments, the Festival After Dark (invitation-only event), which offers a glimpse into the glamorous world of Hollywood and celebrities through his lens: Candids and portraits featuring the likes of Helen Mirren, Grace Jones, Bruce Willis and Chris Evans will be displayed starting Tuesday, September 5, and running until Sunday, September 17. The official reveal of Emberley’s work will be unveiled at Yorkville’s highly anticipated kickoff reception as he steps out from behind the camera. The city’s most notable content creators, socialites, influencers and media members are sure to be there.

Culinary excellence takes centre stage at Café Boulud on Wednesday, September 6, as Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud returns, providing guests with the opportunity to dine like a celebrity. Chef Daniel, alongside Chef de Cuisine Colin Henderson, has curated a five-course culinary experience, with every dish incorporating an element of the elegance of pearls, paying homage to the glamour that the film festival season brings to the city.

On Friday, September 8, the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto will once again join forces with The Kit for the second-annual celebration of women in film. Featuring a powerful lineup of female filmmakers, producers, directors and writers, the intimate luncheon will spark conversation and inspire connection within the community. With a panel spotlighting remarkable talents shaping the future of film, this year’s honourees will speak to their careers and positionality as creatives in the industry. Guests will toast the achievements of filmmaker, writer and director Vanessa Magic; award-winning filmmaker and director Noura Kevorkian; producer, actress and director Anubha Momin; filmmaker Meredith Hama-Brown; and writer and director Zoe Hopkins.

While the festival unfolds, from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 17, d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud will offer five specialty cocktails inspired by beloved movie genres. Guests can choose to sip on the Drama, enjoy the Thriller or toast with the Romance — every craft cocktail was created to evoke the magic of cinema and provide a sensory journey.

Time and time again, the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto has proven itself to be the heartbeat of Yorkville and a beacon of Canadian entertainment that welcomes film enthusiasts and celebrities. And, for those revelling in the festivities, the Forbes Five-Star team is excited to deliver an unforgettable luxury experience, blending art, culture, food and drink, just for you.

Written by Marc Castaldo

