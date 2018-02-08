Gifts of Love
This Valentine’s Day and beyond, give your partner the perfect gift to melt their heart.
What better way to express your love and gratitude than by treating that special someone with a gift that is just for them? From custom, rare jewelry, to a carefully planned night out, to a present they would never expect, here are the gifts to blow your partner away this Valentine’s Day.
Put a Ring on It
Carrera y Carrera’s stunning Circles of Fire ring is 18-karat yellow gold, with a London blue topaz and diamonds, perfectly paired with a dragon medallion
www.carreraycarrera.ca
The Midas Touch
L’Eclaireur’s gold collection generously complements your palace, giving a sense of royalty
www.leclaireur.com
Dinner for Two
Romantic décor, delicious food and a night to remember at the exquisite ONE Restaurant by Mark McEwan located in historic Yorkville
one.mcewangroup.ca
I’ll Have What She’s Having
Start your date night off on the town at Bisha’s bullseye location in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district, serving up delectable meals and an unexpected cocktail menu
www.bishahoteltoronto.com
The Look of Love
Explore all that the Hazelton Hotel has to offer, including magnificent art, relaxing spas and luxurious suites, as well as babysitting services for those who want some alone time
www.thehazeltonhotel.com
Red Lambos Are the New Red Roses
Get a gift that they will remember. Lamborghini’s Uptown Toronto location has the perfect automobile for every gift-giving occasion
www.lamborghini-uptowntoronto.com
Who Said 12 Was Enough?
Give the gift of love with these extraordinary floral arrangements from the professionals at Lavender Grace
www.lavendergrace.ca
Link Up
Form a bond with your partner with these curated finds from the jewelry heiress herself, Mel Spivak
www.shopmelspivak.com
Keep It Cool
This retro, stylish, compact refrigerator will come in handy when you need something cool in the middle of the night
www.appliancelove.com