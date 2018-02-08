Gifts of Love

This Valentine’s Day and beyond, give your partner the perfect gift to melt their heart.

What better way to express your love and gratitude than by treating that special someone with a gift that is just for them? From custom, rare jewelry, to a carefully planned night out, to a present they would never expect, here are the gifts to blow your partner away this Valentine’s Day.

Put a Ring on It

Carrera y Carrera’s stunning Circles of Fire ring is 18-karat yellow gold, with a London blue topaz and diamonds, perfectly paired with a dragon medallion

www.carreraycarrera.ca

The Midas Touch

L’Eclaireur’s gold collection generously complements your palace, giving a sense of royalty

www.leclaireur.com

Dinner for Two

Romantic décor, delicious food and a night to remember at the exquisite ONE Restaurant by Mark McEwan located in historic Yorkville

one.mcewangroup.ca

I’ll Have What She’s Having

Start your date night off on the town at Bisha’s bullseye location in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district, serving up delectable meals and an unexpected cocktail menu

www.bishahoteltoronto.com

The Look of Love

Explore all that the Hazelton Hotel has to offer, including magnificent art, relaxing spas and luxurious suites, as well as babysitting services for those who want some alone time

www.thehazeltonhotel.com

Red Lambos Are the New Red Roses

Get a gift that they will remember. Lamborghini’s Uptown Toronto location has the perfect automobile for every gift-giving occasion

www.lamborghini-uptowntoronto.com

Who Said 12 Was Enough?

Give the gift of love with these extraordinary floral arrangements from the professionals at Lavender Grace

www.lavendergrace.ca

Link Up

Form a bond with your partner with these curated finds from the jewelry heiress herself, Mel Spivak

www.shopmelspivak.com

Keep It Cool

This retro, stylish, compact refrigerator will come in handy when you need something cool in the middle of the night

www.appliancelove.com