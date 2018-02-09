Celebrity

Tom Hardy Gets a Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo

09 Feb 2018 By
0 0 12
All Time
0

The Peaky Blinders star previously promised to have an inked design of his pal etched on his skin after his friend successfully wagered that Hardy would get an Oscar nomination for his performance in their film The Revenant.

And now Hardy has posed for a selfie with a fan and the picture has surfaced online with the words “Leo knows all” clearly visible on his right bicep.

The bet dates back to the 2016 Oscar season, when DiCaprio bet the star that he would get a nomination from the Academy for his supporting role in the adventure-drama.

Hardy was so sure that he would not be recognized that he shook on it. But the Inception star did indeed get an Oscar nod and clearly lost the bet.

Tags:

Tom Hardy Gets a Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo

The Peaky Blinders star previously promised to have an inked design of his pal etched on his skin after his friend successfully wagered that Hardy would get an Oscar nomination for his performance in their film The Revenant.

And now Hardy has posed for a selfie with a fan and the picture has surfaced online with the words “Leo knows all” clearly visible on his right bicep.

The bet dates back to the 2016 Oscar season, when DiCaprio bet the star that he would get a nomination from the Academy for his supporting role in the adventure-drama.

Hardy was so sure that he would not be recognized that he shook on it. But the Inception star did indeed get an Oscar nod and clearly lost the bet.
Previous post

Gifts of Love

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dolce Staff Writer

You Might Also Like

Jay-Z Planning to Open Fast Food Chain Hovino

February 8, 2018
21
All Time

Drake shoots a music video at a Miami school and donates a scholarship

February 7, 2018
15
All Time

Gigi gets aggressive for sister Bella Hadid

February 5, 2018
29
All Time

Lily James Learned Typewriter for Darkest Hour

January 30, 2018
23
All Time