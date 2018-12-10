North America’s Commanding Developers

In our ever-expanding society, the development industry has had to evolve to match our needs, wants and desires. Only so many people can take on a role in this industry and not only come out on top, but stand the test of time. Dolce has brought together five of those individuals to examine how they got their start in the North American market and how they have maintained their place in this highly competitive industry with some of their highly acclaimed projects.

Edgardo deFortuna

Founder of Fortune International Group

Since arriving in Miami over three decades ago, Edgardo Defortuna has become a force to be reckoned with in the real estate industry with his company Fortune International Group.

Aby Rosen

Principal and co-founder of RFR Holding

New York City is larger than life, and real estate developer and urban style-maker Aby Rosen is one of the city’s largest personalities.

Michael Stern

Founder and managing partner of JDS Development Group

In the creation of landmark buildings, JDS Development Group has staked its claim in two of the world’s most difficult markets.

Andrea DelZotto

Executive at the Tridel Group of Companies

Andrea DelZotto is an executive at the Tridel Group of Companies, a director of the board and a member of the founding family.

Sam Mizrahi

Founder of Mizrahi Developments

An experienced entrepreneur, Sam Mizrahi will be reaching heights never seen before with his company, Mizrahi Developments.

