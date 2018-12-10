The Strong. The Powerful. The Elegant: The Lamborghini Urus

The legendary Italian brand, Lamborghini, makes history and introduces the dawn of a new era with the all-new Urus SUV.

When you think of a sports car, what is the first brand that pops into your mind? Most likely, Lamborghini falls into your mental lineup from seeing them on the road, hearing about them in popular songs or just daydreaming about your future car. While you’re still thinking about types of cars and makes, what brand do you think about when you picture a family car or a sport utility vehicle (SUV)? You’re not likely still thinking about Lamborghini.

Think again.

The new Lamborghini Urus should change your mind on this. The recently launched dynamic, five-seater SUV has changed the game for automakers: the Urus has maintained the finesse of a sports car while incorporating the DNA of an SUV. The positioning of the vehicle is to portray strength, performance and capability that remain true to the heart of all Lamborghini products, while incorporating the car into everyday life.

This proves accurate, as the original definition of urus means “ox.” It is fitting, as the vehicle is powerful, sturdy and larger than the other vehicles in the Lamborghini herd. The new SUV also reflects that of its predecessor, the LM002, by showcasing a powerful dome on the hood of the vehicle with strong design cuts throughout the shape, including the renowned line art from Marcello Gandini on the frameless doors.

The sturdy aluminum and fibreglass-based LM002 can be found in the company’s Masterpiece Collection. And that can also be seen in its glorious V-12 engine, capable of climbing a slope of 120 per cent in all-wheel-drive action — while still maintaining a maximum super-speed of 210 kilometres per hour.

Like all car buyers of today, if you’re going to own one of these distinct, high-end vehicles, you want to feel not only fashionable on and off the road, but also safe with family and friends, all while trying to impress them in the new ride. And the starting price? About C$232,000, with additional fees for personalization.

Don’t sweat it. You will be fashion-forward and pleased.

The Urus has mixed Italian sports car heritage with elegance, remaining true to all Lamborghini vehicles by incorporating the brand’s signature “Y” silhouette from the front to the rear. While sleek in design with a coupe-like feel, notes of power and strength exude from the low-sitting SUV. The car also features intrinsic, sharp crosslines on both sides, showcasing both sport and class.

Additional elements include four-wheel steering and a four-wheel-drive package. These performance-inducing functions allow for roll stabilization, air suspension and ample rear torque, all atop carbon ceramic brakes, with mixed tires sitting at 23 inches. The design of the SUV allows the Urus to provide the best weight-to-power ratio among its competitors.

Underneath the hood, the Urus hosts a bi-turbo V-8 engine and an eight-gear transmission. These allow for drivers to handle the car on the road, on the track or on any terrain, thanks to the four-wheel-drive functionality. The vehicle also hosts the renowned Lamborghini ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management) Selector, which allows for changes in driving dynamics while operating the car. One is STRADA for comfort; the next is SPORT for a dynamic and exhilarating drive; and CORSA allows for advanced and performance-style driving. The additional features in the Urus consist of three off-road functions: NEVE for slick-surface performance; TERRA for off-roading; and SABBIA for sand surfaces.

On the inside of the Urus, the car features three thin film transistor (TFT) screens, elevating the vehicle’s technology to the next level. The three screens are used for driver controls, infotainment and comfort features. Through Lamborghini’s customization options, the internal lighting systems and materials selections can be adjusted to match each personal desire for the car, making it the widest range of selections on offer for the brand.

The Urus has paved the way for the SUV market by creating enhanced features for these types of vehicles, providing bold statements in sports car elegance and performance. Ferrari, Lamborghini’s major competitor, is awaiting the right moment to step into the SUV segment following the success of the Urus. Ferrari is one of the only automotive brands that doesn’t have a footprint in this market.

Visit www.lamborghini.com to learn more about the Lamborghini Urus and the brand’s entire lineup.

GENERAL SPECS

Engine and Transmission: bi-turbo V-8 engine and four-wheel drive

Power: 650-HORSEPOWER

Torque: 850 newton metres (NM)

0-100 kilometres per hour (KPH): 3.6 seconds

Top speed: 305 KPH

Weight: 2,200 KILOGRAMS