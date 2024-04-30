OMEGA pays tribute to AFI Life Achievement Award Winner Nicole Kidman





OMEGA’s brand ambassador Nicole Kidman received a well-deserved AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles on April 27th.

To mark this amazing milestone, OMEGA produced a personalized watch worthy of her style, grace, and extraordinary talent: a 26mm De Ville Mini Trésor in Moonshine™ Gold.







For almost two decades, OMEGA has had the honor of measuring key moments in her life. An OMEGA global ambassador since 2005, Nicole Kidman, has achieved international acclaim as both an actress and producer, earning multiple honours including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Emmys. This AFI Life Achievement Award is a tribute to the enduring spirit, creative vision, and generosity of OMEGA’s talented ambassador.

www.omegawatches.com