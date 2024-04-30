News

OMEGA pays tribute to AFI Life Achievement Award Winner Nicole Kidman

Apr 30 2024
30 Apr 2024
0 10
All Time
0



OMEGA’s brand ambassador Nicole Kidman received a well-deserved AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles on April 27th.

To mark this amazing milestone, OMEGA produced a personalized watch worthy of her style, grace, and extraordinary talent: a 26mm De Ville Mini Trésor in Moonshine™ Gold.



For almost two decades, OMEGA has had the honor of measuring key moments in her life. An OMEGA global ambassador since 2005, Nicole Kidman, has achieved international acclaim as both an actress and producer, earning multiple honours including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Emmys. This AFI Life Achievement Award is a tribute to the enduring spirit, creative vision, and generosity of OMEGA’s talented ambassador.

www.omegawatches.com

Tags:

OMEGA pays tribute to AFI Life Achievement Award Winner Nicole Kidman



OMEGA’s brand ambassador Nicole Kidman received a well-deserved AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles on April 27th.

To mark this amazing milestone, OMEGA produced a personalized watch worthy of her style, grace, and extraordinary talent: a 26mm De Ville Mini Trésor in Moonshine™ Gold.



For almost two decades, OMEGA has had the honor of measuring key moments in her life. An OMEGA global ambassador since 2005, Nicole Kidman, has achieved international acclaim as both an actress and producer, earning multiple honours including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Emmys. This AFI Life Achievement Award is a tribute to the enduring spirit, creative vision, and generosity of OMEGA’s talented ambassador.

www.omegawatches.com
Previous post

Imagine: A Melody of Beautiful Moments by Design

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dolce Magazine

You Might Also Like

OMEGA and Christian Louboutin on display at 81st Golden Globe Awards

January 9, 2024
115
All Time

Ferit Tecimer: The Art Of A Craftsman

July 20, 2023
615
All Time

OMEGA at the 28th Critics Choice Awards

January 20, 2023
218
All Time

Omega Welcomes The World’s Most Famous Secret Agent to A Secret London Celebration

December 15, 2022
191
All Time