NEW MCLAREN ARTURA SPIDER TO TAKE CENTRE STAGE WITH FRENCH DEBUT AT PRESTIGE AUTO BEAUNE

McLaren Automotive will feature at Prestige Auto Beane 2024 with a display of stunning new cars, including the recently unveiled Artura Spider – making its National debut in France – along with McLaren’s lightest and most powerful production supercar, the 750S.





McLaren’s first ever high-performance hybrid convertible, the new Artura Spider is introduced as a part of a significant model year enhancement for Artura including an increase in power, alongside elevated performance and driver engagement. The new Artura coupe benefits from the same improvements, further enhancing its next-generation supercar performance.

The advanced M630 dry-sump aluminum 3.0-litre V6 and compact, lightweight E-motor powertrain now produces a combined total of 700PS, the engine itself producing more than 200PS per liter. Combined with a class leading lightest dry weight of 1,457kg, the Artura Spider’s incredible power- to-weight ratio of 480PS-per-tonne ensures ferocious performance. When combined with the innovatively packaged retractable hard-top (RHT) that operates electrically in just 11 seconds, it adds a remarkable new dimension to the Artura. On display will be a new Artura Spider finished in stunning MSO Papaya Spark paint.





The 750S, with more power and less weight (30kg DIN) than the 720S it replaces, is capable of 0- 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.2 seconds. The 750S features a 4.0-litre twin- turbocharged V8 engine, which produces 750PS and torque of 800Nm. Combined with new lightweight elements, the power-to-weight ratio is 587PS-per-tonne – an impressive 22PS-per-tonne greater than its closest competitor. Its outstanding dynamic capabilities are further unlocked by a new version of McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension, PCC III. On stand will be a car finished in stunning Saros paint body color, enhanced with extensive visual carbon fiber.

Representing McLaren’s Ultimate series of vehicles, a McLaren Speed tail will be showcased at Prestige Auto Beaune. The three-seat, hybrid Hyper-GT, with 106 units produced globally is the fastest McLaren Road car ever with a top speed of 403km/h.

The hybrid Hyper-GT’s astonishing performance comes from a combination of attributes including aerodynamic excellence and low vehicle weight. Fundamental to this is a hybrid drivetrain system that incorporates pioneering battery technology. This unlocks the Speed tail’s intense acceleration from standstill to 300km/h (186mph) in a breath-taking 13.0 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 403km/h (250mph).





“Prestige Auto Beaune is a superb place to celebrate six decades of thrilling performance and the French debut of the new Artura Spider with our customers, our fans and car enthusiast. This event is recognized as a top automotive celebration, including of course the most beautiful and stunning high-performance vehicles, which McLaren is strongly positioned to lead.” – Steve Robson, Market Director, Western Europe, McLaren Automotive.







www.mclaren.com