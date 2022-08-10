Mountaintop Masterpiece

This sculptural villa, created by the design brilliance of Fabio Mazzeo, overlooking the Mediterranean in Sardinia, is a creative blend of art, design and nature.

Rarely has a residence so ideally fit into its natural surroundings as the villa at Cala Volpe, Sardinia, created by the famed Italian architect Fabio Mazzeo and his design team at Fabio Mazzeo Architects of Rome.

The 1,500-square-metre villa sits on more than 5,000 square metres of terraced gardens, commanding an envied location on the promontory of Abbiadori, overlooking the magnificent Cala di Volpe, providing one of the most beautiful panoramas of Sardinia. Here is a villa created by skilled Italian craftspeople, which is a delicate balance of art and design resulting in a beautiful and harmonious sanctuary of glamorous living at its finest.

The residence is a masterpiece from a maestro. With 20 years of experience and a significant international presence, Fabio Mazzeo Architects designs and creates extraordinary spaces, including villas, mansions, fine hotels and offices, as well as yachts. The firm prides itself on taking a tailor’s precision in its approach to architecture, bringing clients’ dreams to reality. It was this continuing philosophy that it brought to this Sardinian villa.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“Our way of designing and building is deeply rooted in an ideal of Italian beauty that is never static,” says Fabio Mazzeo. “But, rather, is translated each time into a unique style that grows out of the customer’s desires. We achieve this goal by engaging cross-functional talent and skills, including artists, artisans, decorators, painters and all the creatives and designers of the Fabio Mazzeo team, in a holistic and organic version of architecture.”

The unifying theme of this particular design is travertine, which completely covers the villa and continues in its interior. A palette of fine marble, which alternates between Navona travertine, walnut, sandblasted, bush-hammered and polished finishes, brings movement and light to the structure, long with full-height windows to capture ever-changing and forever views of the Mediterranean. There is a sense of sculpture to the residence, perhaps formed by the wind, which follows the contours of the land, so that it seamlessly fits upon it.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the villa is that it evokes new emotions from every side. The main entrance on its north side immediately catches the eye with a marble moulded frame converging toward the portal in polished and sandblasted steel, giving the impression of a panorama of sails on an ocean.

The west facade, visible from afar and much more symmetrical and regular than the other sides, offers the classic and imposing image of a fortress silhouetted against the sky, yet that starkness has been softened by the presence of ancient olive trees and the organic development of the architecture. In contrast, the south facade is almost completely transparent and opens to the view of the Pevero and facing islands, while the east facade’s large windows act as a light filter between the interior and the garden.

Design this creative and inspiring takes visionary character in thought and emotion, continually weaving an interplay to emphasize the links between the building and its natural setting. This connection to the natural world continues throughout the building’s interior and its thoughtful finishes and furnishings.

Theatrical details, such as a backdrop that surrounds the home theatre room with hand-plastered panels with gold and silver leaf decorations, echo the skyline of Cala di Volpe, again paying homage to its location. Many of the furnishings are designed specifically for this project by the finest Italian artisans and craftspeople of Mazzeo’s team, such as the Living Divani seats in the living room, or the sumptuous and delicate chandeliers by Vistosi, jewel chandeliers by Lolli and Memmoli, and ultra-modern walls lights by Catellani & Smith.

“Our Way Of Designing And Building Is Deeply Rooted In An Ideal Of Italian Beauty That Is Never Static”

The care and dedication in choosing each object are evident throughout the villa, from the metal vases by De Castelli to the elegant Porada mirrors in the night areas of the second floor. The bedrooms feature bedside tables, chairs and chests of drawers by Opera Contemporary, which are paired with beds by Twils, fabrics by Rubelli and armchairs by Fendi Casa. The master bedroom includes two crystalline marble bathrooms with sea-toned mosaic decorations by SICIS and elegant washbasins by Villeroy & Boch.

The surrounding gardens offer dramatic views where light and greenery become an integral part of the architecture, and this continual dialogue with nature reaches its conclusion in the relaxation areas of the gardens and swimming pool, with its evocative floorboards that reach toward the Mediterranean.

It’s often been asked if humankind and nature can co-exist in harmony. As Fabio Mazzeo and his team have demonstrated with this mountaintop masterpiece in Sardinia, the answer is a resounding, thoughtful and beautiful “Yes.”

www.fabiomazzeoarchitects.com

@fabio_mazzeo_architects