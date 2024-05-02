Premier Estate Properties Debuts A Reimagined $22.5 Million Intracoastal Residence

Ideally situated just blocks from the beach in Boca Raton’s prestigious Estates Section, this multimillion-dollar renovation marries fresh Montecito chic with classic Spanish design.

Premier Estate Properties, the only privately held Florida boutique brokerage specializing in properties exclusively more than one million dollars, has directed the remastering of its listed estate at 1207 Spanish River Road. Originally built in 2003 by renowned builder Dan Swanson of Addison Development in Palm Beach, the design approach for this project respected Mr. Swanson’s original work. Yet, it embraces a more open interior that artfully fuses indoor and outdoor resort-style living.

“It is my professional opinion that this recently reimagined Spanish Colonial Revival will spark a new design trend throughout Boca Raton and beyond,” said Gerard Liguori, Broker, and Owner of Premier Estate Properties.

Inside this bespoke two-story, walls were altered, spaces redefined to transform it with a more casual California coastal vibe. Here dreamy white walls, wide plank bleached oak floors, crossbeam ceilings, modern fireplaces, studio lighting, and a more sculptural front staircase further streamlined the open plan and amplified the arches which are its focal point.

Introduced by an iron and glass entry door, the grand foyer is a study in light, space and architectural detail, with a chevron-patterned directional floor that points the way through a wide beveled arch to the grand salon and waterway beyond. Despite the transformation, the estate retains its original massing and character from the exterior, which belies its airy new interior.

1207 Spanish River Road provides ample guest ensuites, expansive motor plaza parking, a gourmet chef’s island kitchen as well as a catering kitchen/butler’s pantry and full summer kitchen/cooking station, a clubroom-style family room, a professional sit-down bar and temperature-controlled display wine vault, and a commercial elevator. Thirteen sets of glass French doors, spanning the rear of the residence, capture remarkable water views for most major rooms.

Among the five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, the secluded primary suite is a stand-out encompassing an expansive bedroom with fireplace, sitting room, second office, covered waterfront balcony, dual spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers and soaking tubs, and an expansive shared boutique fitted walk-in closet.

Set back on a 0.49± acre estate size lot, this bespoke estate is introduced by a row of stately royal palm trees and features a pristine manicured landscape with lush lawns, islands of sculptured ornamental plantings, and Italian olive trees. There is a 2,000+ square-foot rear loggia offering the ultimate venue for alfresco dining, with a new black granite and mosaic tile cooking and grilling station, and community dining table. The expansive lounge area overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway as well as a waterside resort-style heated saltwater pool with spillover spa.

Situated on one of Boca Raton’s most coveted streets, this residence is electronically-gated and privacy-hedged. It ensures true peace of mind with its renovated roof, bi-level concrete structure, impact windows and doors, natural gas back-up generator, and smart house lighting controls.

