Recognizing the blend of architectural excellence and sustainability

In keeping with its practice of celebrating projects demonstrating architectural excellence and sustainability, the Architecture MasterPrize announced its 2023 award winners.

The Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) honours visionary architectural practices that use creativity, sustainability and unique design to bring about positive change in the world. To celebrate its eighth year of recognizing such talent, Architecture MasterPrize announced the winners of its 2023 awards.

Led by Valerie Schweitzer, the jury comprised exceptional designers, architects, curators and academics. Adding their unique experience and a plethora of viewpoints to the judging process were Dr. Dawn Jourdan, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and Dr. Sedef Doganer, the esteemed Dean of the Wentworth Institute of Technology School of Architecture and Design.

The focus is not only on acknowledging projects. that have excellent architectural potential but also those that are instrumental in advancing human welfare and sustainability. Notably, AMP’s 2023 winners come from distinct backgrounds and include designers, visionaries and architects. From beautifully designed interiors to sustainable urban planning, these individuals have made significant contributions to their fields.

Valerie Schweitzer said, “As we live through a dark period of collective alienation, misunderstanding and prejudice, we look to architecture not only to protect our increasingly fragile earth but to push its humanity toward greater dialogue and mutual respect of differences. Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s remarkable AMP and also to the growing worldwide community of applicants who tirelessly push the boundaries of what our cities and structures can be.”

The entries for 2023 were received from global architecture firms and rising artists. From well- known practices like BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and Sir David Chipperfield to emerging talents like Omar Gandhi, the entries reflected the diverse and strong potential of architects, promising a positive and sustainable future for architecture.

A fascinating aspect of this year’s awards is something that has never happened before in the MP’s eight years: the outstanding Sluishuis by Barcode Architects and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and the captivating New Temple Complex by James Gorst Architects shared the Architectural Design of the Year title. This tie is a sign of the immense and distinctive talent and architectural excellence present in our society today.

Schweitzer added, “Humane architecture that fosters connectivity among all peoples and between man and nature is the signature of the 2023 AMP winners. In the architecture category, both winners establish a rational framework that integrates with the site’s unique environs but also engenders an inner architecture of soulfulness.”

An example of the architects’ sheer excellence was demonstrated by the fact that some entries qualified for the final voting round in every category, earning the title of “Best of Best” in an incredible display of brilliance.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Some of these entries:

Commercial Architecture: 55 Hudson Yards by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates; LEGO® Campus by C.F. Møller Architects; HEM Restaurant by He Art Museum, Tadao Ando

Cultural Architecture: National Pavilion of Biodiversity by Fernanda Ahumada + FR-EE

Green Architecture: SuperHub Meerstad by De Zwarte Hond

Institutional Architecture: Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca 780 by HEMAA

Retail Interior: SOM Store X D415 by D415

Commercial Architecture: HEM Restaurant by He Art Museum

Retail Interior: SOM Store X D415 by D415

Exterior Photographer of the Year: Deed Studio /uae

Interior Photographer of the Year: Victor Romero

The AMP team is grateful to all participants for their exceptional contributions to the fields of architecture and design, and they extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.

All the winners will be honoured for their achievements at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, the home of the Architecture MasterPrize, in November 2024. The special night will commemorate the outstanding accomplishments of all the 2023 winners, along with the 2024 winners as well. To continue recognizing new talents in the architectural realm, AMP has already started with the preparations for the 2024 Awards ceremony.

The 2023 winners’ list includes:

Architectural Designs of the Year: Shared by Sluishuis by Barcode Architects and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and New Temple Complex by James Gorst Architects

Shared by Sluishuis by Barcode Architects and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and New Temple Complex by James Gorst Architects Interior Design of the Year: Prime Seafood Palace by Omar Gandhi Architects

Prime Seafood Palace by Omar Gandhi Architects Urban Design of the Year: DJI Sky City by W&B Design International Pty. Ltd.

DJI Sky City by W&B Design International Pty. Ltd. Architectural Firm of the Year: IBUKU

IBUKU Interior Design Firm of the Year: Raul Sanchez Architects

Raul Sanchez Architects Landscape Architecture Firm of the Year: JL Design

JL Design Product Design of the Year: Unburnt Circular Tile by loqa

The complete list of winners is available on AMP’s website.

architectureprize.com

@architecturemasterprize