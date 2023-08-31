The T House Effortlessly Connects Earth and Sky

Founded in 2006, Aaron Neubert Architects is a design practice committed to orchestrating poetic relationships between landscape, light and materiality, resulting in beautifully crafted spaces that strengthen the human experience and advance stewardship of the natural environment

Based in Los Angeles and led by Aaron Neubert, the multi-award-winning architectural firm has produced a diverse portfolio of sustainable, site-specific work that spans private residences, housing, hotels and restaurants, commercial programs and institutional facilities to improve the wellness of the community.

Their most recent residence project, the “t House”, is situated atop LA’s iconic Hollywood Hills and meant for a young family. While adhering to the hillside regulations, the t House superbly blends modern innovative aesthetics in its bucolic environment and has undoubtedly set the tone for future Southern California hillside developments.

The t House creates an inviting entry featuring descending terraced gardens that lead visitors to the glass-enclosed foyer. Upon entry, a vertical slot window unveils a striking three-storey-high view perfectly aligned with Barham Boulevard to the north. Complementing this vertical window system are telescoping glass doors spanning the width of the house, capturing a panoramic horizontal view of the nearby mountains.

This novel “t” spatial configuration shapes the home’s layout and ensures an uninterrupted flow of awe-inspiring views throughout, extending to the pool area and distant landscape.

Visually and aurally connected, the three levels of the home are united by the vertical slot window and adjacent void, crowned by a transom window on the south-facing roof and a stairwell leading to the pool level on the north side.

The middle level comprises porous, semi-autonomous spaces, housing the entry, living room, kitchen, dining room, lounge and office.

On the lower level, a guest suite and a semi-enclosed entertainment area open to the pool, terrace and lawn, creating an ideal space for relaxation and socializing. The upper level accommodates the bedrooms, laundry and a garage, providing practical functionality for everyday living.

Externally, the house is clad in sustainably sourced charcoal-stained cedar siding and hand-pressed terracotta bricks, creating a natural and warm material palette that harmoniously blends the architecture with its environment. Over time, the materials will gracefully weather, further enhancing their integration with the natural surroundings. Inside, the design features exposed Douglas fir beams, wide-plank oak and natural limestone flooring, plaster walls, rift-sawn oak cabinetry and dark bronze-finished windows and interior railings.

With a commitment to environmental consciousness, the t House harmonizes thoughtfully with the surrounding landscape, while embracing sustainable principles in every aspect of its construction and operation. The residence showcases a careful selection of drought-tolerant plants, suited to the region’s arid climate, thereby minimizing water consumption, and promoting local biodiversity. Sustainable materials and elements not only enhance the home’s aesthetics but also minimize its ecological footprint.

Written by Marc Castaldo

