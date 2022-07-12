This Estate is Every Art Lover’s Dream

In Vero Beach, Fla., in the private residential sporting club Windsor Florida, you will find 10095 St. Augustine Avenue, a lavish house with a curated art collection assembled by the home’s art owner connoisseurs. At this extravagant property, you can find pieces from world-renowned artists, like Borna Samak, Mark Flood, Walter Dahn, Nathan Hylden, Larry Johnson, Artie Vierkant, George Baselitz, Ruth Murray, B. Ingrid Olson, Karen Butler Connell and Lukas Ruth.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Members can not only enjoy the art but also panoramic west-facing views over Windsor’s iconic golf course. The house contains five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The inner courtyard, fire pit and fountain allow the members to take pleasure in an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The home is the epitome of luxury with one-of-a-kind design details, like Dominican shell stone flooring on the ground floor and bathrooms. The main and second floors are made with white oak flooring with Waterworks fixtures in all bathrooms. That’s not all — the exquisite and expansive lawn was designed by award-winning boutique firm Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design.

Windsor Florida is located in a must-see spot between the Indian River and the Atlantic Ocean in Vero Beach. In 2017, celebrated designer Alessandra Branca gave the Windsor Suites a new look, which received lots of attention from the press. Each suite contains a collection of artwork from contemporary and emerging artists for members to appreciate while enjoying their luxurious surroundings.