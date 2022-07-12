An Exclusive Fashion Show on Clio’s New Rooftop Terrace

On June 29, Canada’s iconic fashion brand SHAN presented the 2022 swimwear, resort and ready-to-wear collection, created by acclaimed designer Chantal Levesque, with a 180-degree view of the city from Clio’s new, Mediterranean-inspired terrace. The high fashion event, titled “SHAN CRUISE SUMMER: Après Beach Cocktail & Fashion Show”, hosted by television personality, fashion editor and author Jeanne Beker, provided a unique fashion experience to the exclusive, invited members and guests.

It’s not a secret that venue selection is absolutely vital to an exclusive fashion show’s success, and that’s where SHAN reached the top by choosing Clio’s new rooftop terrace. Private member club Clio is a unique gathering place for those who share a passion for making the world a better place and a hub of inspiration where ideas are born and the art of meaningful living is celebrated, situated in the heart of Toronto’s King West Village. Located inside the inspired architecture of a former garment factory, Clio has been reimagined into a creative, leisure-oriented “atelier”, with dynamic lounges, a restaurant, a vibrant bar, a contemporary art gallery, cinema, private spaces and a new rooftop terrace, offering custom-tailored environments for a broad range of experiences.

After arriving at the SHAN special event, charming guests had an opportunity to enjoy a modern cocktail reception at Clio’s rooftop oasis before the showcase of the 2022 swimwear, resort and ready-to-wear collection, created by Levesque, got all the attention. With its elegance and feminine styles, exceptional attention to detail and bright colours, the Cruise collection marked the very essence of SHAN. Before taking the runway, models were accessorized with jewelry by Alan Anderson and hair by Salon Daniel.

“SHAN is known for its Canadian elegance and savoir-faire both locally and internationally, and we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us kick off our summer programming,” said Toufik Sarwa, the general manager of Clio Toronto.