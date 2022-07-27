A new residence paying tribute to an iconic Toronto landmark

Toronto has few historical buildings, and the Capitol Theatre located at 2492 Yonge Street remains one of the few. The Capitol is a boutique residence project by the Madison Group that is breathing new life into the iconic Toronto landmark Capitol Theatre. This theatre-turned condominium is a partnership between Westdale Properties and the Madison Group. This amazing development is being directed by the award-winning Hariri Pontarini Architects and Turner Fleischer Architects, with interior design by the award-winning Studio Munge.

The Toronto-based real estate development company, Madison Group, has been in business for 55 years. They have extensive experience in creating communities, low- and high-rise residential properties and commercial properties in both NYC and Toronto. The team is focused on reaching the highest standard for well-designed and executed properties that surpass their customer’s expectations.

On July 14, representatives from Madison Group — including Josh Zagdanski, vice president of High Rise at Madison Group, Alessandro Munge — founder & design director of Studio Munge, Elliott Taube; president of EMT Consulting, and Mike Colle, Councillor, spoke at the official groundbreaking of their new project, The Capitol, to give us a sneak peek of what to expect.

This residence will pay tribute to the history of the space with the original marquee and façade on the first three floors being preserved.

The theatre debuted in 1914 and closed in 1998 when it transitioned from a theatre to a popular event venue. The building will be transformed into a 14-storey residence with 145 suites ranging from 424 to 1950 square feet. This transformation will include extensive private terraces, oversized balconies and remarkable city views. Green space is very important to this new development, as there is a desire for more of it in this bustling neighbourhood. There will be tiered levels of terraces on the east side, while the west side will provide the sought-after green spaces to the city. The parking lot will be turned into a 3,700-square-meter park, giving residents space to enjoy the outdoors.

