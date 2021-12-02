Forest Hill is getting more exclusive than ever! On Nov. 17, 2021, Altree Developments held its groundbreaking ceremony for the start of the highly anticipated Forest Hill Private Residences — a landmark luxury condominium. Construction had started back in September 2021, and it was time to celebrate this important project for Altree Developments. At the event, guests enjoyed delicious snacks and refreshments while listening to numerous exciting speeches from representatives of Altree Developments and Forest Hill Private Residences. The speakers welcomed guests and explained the plan for this lasting landmark project for this neighbourhood. Interviews were held with elite members of Altree Developments such as Zev Mandelbaum, president and CEO; Jordan DeBrincat, vice-president; as well as Cara Hirsch, founder and CEO of Hirsch + Associates.

The new nine-storey building will be located at 2 Forest Hill Rd. and made up of both townhouses and one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom suites. Starting from $1.8 million to $6 plus million, 94 units will be available for purchase. Ranging from 750 to over 2,400 square feet, its modern-design suites are built to be spacious, overlooking the peaceful scenery of Forest Hill Road. The ground levels will be filled with boutiques, local conveniences and quaint shops for residents to enjoy in their leisure time or on the go. They will also have access to many amenities within the building such as a pool, private gym, pet spa, wine cellar, steam room, fitness studio, an outdoor BBQ terrace and more! Right in the heart of Forest Hill, the new condominium will offer a luxury lifestyle for potential residents near to local shopping and downtown. Its innovative design will allow any future occupant to indulge in a lifetime of convenience with all necessities made easily available to them. The project is set to be completed in the fall/winter of 2023. Until then, interested buyers can register here www.foresthillresidences.com for an opportunity to live at Forest Hill Private Residences.