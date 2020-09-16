Pininfarina’s Sixty6 Tower Reaches New Heights

The tower was selected from more than 400 submissions across 38 different countries and was chosen by a panel of noteworthy architects, critics and academics. The International Architecture Awards represents the world’s oldest and largest global awards program, and was launched to honour the best in new buildings, landscape architecture and planning projects internationally.

Inspired by the layering of sandstone cliffs, the island’s history and design traits synonymous with the Cyprus coastline, Sixty6 will be a 17-floor residential building conceived to allow people to experience a different way of living by the sea. The building’s elliptical shape, enhanced by external glass walls, means all apartments receive a sea view, and spacious balconies allow residents to make the most of the region’s sun. The balconies will also, true to the structure’s cutting-edge approach, provide solar radiation control.

When it comes to the interior, the attention to detail is just as considered. Four types of floors fill the building’s apartments, which come in a range of sizes. The structure will also be home to various luxury penthouses, complete with gardens, as well as a gym, spa and outside swimming pool.

With offices in Italy, Germany, China and the U.S., Pininfarina is an internationally recognized firm championing Italian design across a number of sectors. As well as residential architecture, the firm works with automotive, aviation, nautical and retail design.

Since its founding in 1930, Pininfarina has carried out more than 600 projects, receiving a number of international architecture awards. Most recently, these have included the International Architecture Award for the construction of the Air traffic control tower at the Istanbul Airport and the iF Design Award for the Cyrela skyscraper in Sao Paulo.

www.pininfarina.com

@pininfarina_official