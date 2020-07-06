Studio Schicketanz’s Carmel Valley Residence Is The Ideal Balance Of Architecture And Landscape

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Monterey Peninsula of California has long been considered one of the most picturesque and beautiful natural settings in the United States. Located south of San Francisco and including communities such as Monterey, Big Sur, Carmel-by-the-Sea — all linked by the spectacular 17-Mile Drive hugging the coastline and home of the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links — the setting in this area of California is home to memorable vistas and even more impressive architecture and private residences.

It is here where Studio Schicketanz’s latest project can be found, Tehama 2, a net-zero residence that beautifully and effortlessly celebrates the land, sustainability and the power of intelligent architecture. Located in the nearby Carmel Valley Tehama community, at the edge of a mixed forest that features a signature oak tree, this home is constructed using locally sourced stone and traditional siding emulating the agricultural architecture of the Valley. The Carmel Valley site is a gentle sloping meadow and Studio Schicketanz created the residence to have the effect of nestling into the hillside.

It is yet another triumph for Studio Schicketanz and founder Mary Ann Schicketanz. Originally from Austria, Schicketanz has been a practising architect for more than 20 years. She is also the American Institute of Architects Monterey Bay president and serves on the board of the Philip Glass Center. Award-winning Studio Schicketanz is sought out for its ability to weave together deeply philosophical approaches to landscapes, architecture and interior design, with a focused emphasis on livability. To date, its California work spans the entire coastline, and Studio Schicketanz has completed projects across the western United States, as well as Europe.

This Carmel Valley residence is a testament to Schicketanz’s design philosophy: “In our work, we seek to do justice to the land, our clients and our own architectural ambitions.” These are homes that achieves that philosophy completely.

In addition, Studio Schickentanz boasts other home remodels in the surrounding area:

Scenic Drive is a home with a completely rebuilt ocean frontage, with a terraced, green roof design for maximized views. A soft interior palette further grounds the elegance of the open-plan space.

Studio Schicketanz organized the design of Tehama 1 around a cleared knoll, prioritizing space in a structure merging with specific ecology. Light is at play everywhere, from the dappled light that hits the stone walls to the reflection of the majestic neighboring tree along the house’s glass façade. The result is a uniquely colloquial modern architecture.

Lobo Views, located in the Carmel Highlands, is constructed of stone and exposed wood, giving it an earthy feel. Studio Schicketanz mitigated the visual impact of the home from above by densely planting each of the exposed roof decks with the help of a local biologist and horticulturist. A sophisticated series of rooms and floor-to-ceiling glass doors open onto a large patio that takes advantage of the forever views.

