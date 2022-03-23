RM Sotheby’s listing: Kid Rock’s 2005 Ford GT

RM Sotheby’s is excited to be offering a 2005 Ford GT, owned by the iconic, American singer-songwriter Kid Rock. The auction house is also including one of the signer’s (signed) guitars, along with the sports car. The auction will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 25-26.

The car marks an important milestone as Ford Motor Company created this vehicle to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The production for each Ford GT is a work of art as it involves multiple facilities (production begins in Ohio and ends in Michigan) to create this vehicle in order to make it powerful and fast. It includes Ford’s “all-aluminum 5.4-liter V-8 equipped, capable of producing 550 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque”. The vehicle’s “top speed is 205 mph and a 0-60 sprint of 3.3 seconds elevated the GT into the same echelon as other period supercars”.

Kid Rock purchased one of the first earlier models of this vehicle in 2004 and is the sole owner of this car. It came straight out of production and into his garage. The Ford GT line had not actually begun production until the end of 2004. It is equipped with four options and finishes with Mark IV Red, white racing stripes along the sides and top of the sports car, forged aluminum BBS wheels, red-painted brake calipers and an upgraded McIntosh stereo system and subwoofer. Kid Rock’s Ford GT was one of only 669 finished cars from this line during that time. It was a highly sought-out car model for luxury buyers and collectors after its release in 2005. Since 2004, Kid Rock has maintained the car and has accumulated 3,096 miles from new, at the time of Sotheby’s cataloging. The car comes with some of Kid Rock’s personal items, such as the signed guitar and a poster signed by Camilo Pardo — designer of the sports car — who wrote, “To my buddy Kid Rock, ‘One for the road’”. It also includes a manual pouch and air compressor.

Due to its immense power, beautiful retro-inspired designs and a unique historical background, this car is perfect for any sports car enthusiast. Kid Rock’s Ford GT is selling for an estimated price of between $500,000 and $575,000 US.

Visit www.rmsothebys.com for more information on the vehicle.