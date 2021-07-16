Whalesback – The Endless Ocean Views of Nova Scotia

Concierge Auctions, one of the most renowned and biggest luxury real estate auction marketplaces on the planet, in conjunction with Mariana Cowan and Ian Smith of The Cowan-Smith team, will be introducing to potential buyers Whalesback, a truly magnificent estate. Whalesback is currently listed via a reserve auction at $2.6 million CAD. Bidding for the property begins August 26, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Subsequently, this will allow buyers worldwide to bid remotely on the property.

Whalesback, one of the most exceptional and fashionable homes in all of Canada, sits atop what was once a WWII observation tower advantageously positioned to guard the coast and Halifax Harbour. Currently, it is positioned to take in the endless ocean views in Duncan’s Cove.

The estate is a modern-day work of art comprised of concrete, steel, stones and glass, which has an out-of-this-world 360-degree view of the ocean and 1,800 acres of immaculate Crown Land. Whalesback Estate, located at 137 Gannet Ln. in Nova Scotia, is about 20 minutes south of Halifax. Designer and owner Erla Laurie masterfully crafted the sprawling estate.

Whalesback offers four pristine bedrooms, six full bathrooms and a powder room. The home’s architectural features include a hospitable vestibule leading to a great room with 20-foot walls of glass and towering ceilings, Portuguese limestone flooring, a formal dining room with a marble feature wall, a roomy kitchen with an extra-large island plus a second prep island, limestone walls, light cherry wood and lustrous steel cabinets, professional appliances and soapstone countertops. In addition, Whalesback provides a clandestine tasting room and wine storage, an elevator to all five of the home’s levels and a guesthouse. Astonishing outdoor features incorporate an ocean-view infinity pool flowing into a second recirculating pool below, numerous outdoor entertaining spaces, a cedar sauna room, a large terrace with a seven-person hot tub, a wood-burning fireplace, a private gazebo and a fifth-floor observation deck overlooking the ocean.

Whalesback, located in Duncan’s Cove, is 19 kilometres away from busy Halifax, which offers a vivacious nightlife, a plethora of restaurants and a rich historic experience.

Visit www.conciergeauctions.com for more information on the property.