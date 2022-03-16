Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing Pink in 2022

The colour pink has been showing up on the runways for a while now and looks like it’s not going anywhere. The creative director of Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased head-to-toe pink outfits at Valentino’s Fall 2022-23 Paris Fashion Week show. Out of 81 looks, 48 of them were a monochromatic fuchsia pink. The brand released a statement on their Instagram page, saying, “Pink is the colour of love, community, energy and freedom.” Since the collection’s debut, many celebrities were spotted wearing one of the outfits from Valentino’s Pink PP collection. Valentino’s collection aside, many celebrities are thinking pink for their red-carpet looks. Check out our favourite looks below.

Zendaya

Zendaya was the star of Valentino’s Rendez-Vous campaign so, naturally, she showed up to the Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 fashion show in an all-pink outfit design by the brand. The actress looked incredible in a striking suit with floral appliqué. The dramatic eyeliner, eyeshadow, nude lip and platform pumps added an edgy element to this chic look.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington was the epitome of elegance at the NAACP awards in a Zuhair Murad peachy pink dress. Celebrity stylist Law Roach paired the look with De Beers jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Her sunset-inspired eyeshadow complemented her dress beautifully.

Rihanna

There’s no doubt that Rihanna has killer pregnancy style. Her pregnancy announcement outfit included a pink Chanel puffer that was only buttoned at the top allowing her to showcase her baby belly bump. Fans are speculating that the colour choice could be a hint to the baby’s gender.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo didn’t win the Fashion Icon of the Year award in 2019 for nothing. She always knows when to break the rules and what looks flattering on her. She rocked a bold, yet sophisticated, fuchsia Valentino set at Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she discussed her new movie Marry Me.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson looked pretty in pink in a Vera Wang dress at the 2022 SAG awards. The soft glam makeup and dangling pink diamond earrings from Pomellato jewelry completed the feminine and flattering look.

Penélope Cruz

When in doubt, wear Chanel. Penélope Cruz was giving us Barbie vibes at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in a hot pink minidress from Chanel’s 2022 spring/summer collection. She completed the girly look with a Chanel bag, pink eyeshadow and pink nails, of course.

Ariana Debose

Ariana Debose attended the 2022 SAG awards in a stunning Valentino gown and was accessorized with De Beers-brand jewelry. The Oscar nominee was styled by Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, who made sure Debose looked glamorous at a memorable time in her career.

Simone Ashley

It looks like many celebrities and stylists are loving Valentino’s pink collection, as Sex Education star and leading lady in season two of Bridgerton Simone Ashley wore a Valentino jumpsuit to the 2022 BAFTA awards. The jumpsuit had a sheer top, wide-leg pants and a flowy cape that has made the star stand out from the sea of dresses.

Christine Quinn

The queen of matching sets and funky accessories strikes again. The reality star and luxury real-estate agent looked glamorous in a cropped cardigan and miniskirt. However, the Moschino hairdryer shoulder bag (which can actually hold your items in it) is what really caught our attention. Quinn never forgets to incorporate her personality and an element of fun into her looks.