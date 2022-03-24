Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu Mansion hits market at $99.5 Million

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cindy Crawford was one of the most popular and well-known supermodels of the 1980s and 90s. She appeared on the cover of over 500 magazines, including Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan and walked the runway for such brands as Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Dolce & Gabbana. Known for her “beauty mark” or mole above her lip, she was consistently ranked as one of the most beautiful women in the world. She also made television appearances, starred in music videos for such artists as George Michael, Bon Jovi, and Taylor Swift, and produced her own line of exercise videos. Having lost her brother at the age of 10 to leukemia, she has made curing the disease the focus of her charity work. Cindy is on the board of both Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

A cliffside Malibu estate that once belonged to the supermodel has just been listed for $99.5 million, one of the highest-priced homes in the state. Crawford sold the home for $45 million in 2018. Truly secluded, the mansion sits behind gates on over three acres of manicured grounds above Malibu’s El Sol Beach. A private path leads down to the white sand beach, accessible only to the handful of surrounding mansions that make up the neighborhood. The house has been exquisitely designed to take advantage of the panoramic views of the shore. Mature trees, including palms, surround the house for a serene, natural feel.

A two-story, red-roofed Mediterranean, the residence spans 7,450 square feet. With a chic, airy floor plan, the main floor is complete with a great room combining the living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors showcase the big ocean, beach and coastline views, and open onto the wraparound deck with firepit. The grand master suite includes a fireplace and sitting area, as well as dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet. The other bedrooms include their own en-suites, with one having a private entrance, bathroom and kitchen. A gym with vaulted ceilings and a media room complete the villa.

Tennis courts, a spectacular pool and spa including a cabana with its own fireplace, and expansive decks provide options for entertaining and enjoying the stellar sunsets for which Malibu is known. Nearby options for entertainment include the Malibu Riding and Tennis Club and the famous Paradise Cove Beach Cafe, with the boutiques and restaurants at the Malibu Country Mart just a scenic fifteen-minute drive down the coast.

Malibu is, as it says on the signs, “21 miles of scenic beauty” along the coast of California just West of Los Angeles. Formerly a sleepy beach town whose residents rode horses along the curbless streets, it has seen the development of spectacular mansions and upscale shops in recent years. The city is extremely popular with celebrities. Just a few of its notable residents include Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Jack Nicholson, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Cher.

The listing is held by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, Beverly Hills.

www.jademillsestates.com