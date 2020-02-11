Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her
Jimmy Choo Avril Pumps
Sorry Dorothy, you’ve got nothing on these Avril pumps! Have her feeling out of this world in these gorgeous, red-crystal-covered pointed-toes by Jimmy Choo.
$5,125, www.us.jimmychoo.com
Ladurée Valentine Gift Box
Say “Je t’aime” with this 12-macaron assortment by Ladurée. Specially packaged in its signature “Juste un Baiser” gift box.
$53, www.ladureecanada.ca
Bottega Veneta Jacket
This dark Bordeaux leather moto jacket is the chic Valentine’s Day gift she didn’t know she needed.
$5,956, www.bottegaveneta.com
CXBO Rose and Gold Collection
A box of gourmet chocolates to top them all! This special 12-piece gift set features rose-tinted, abstract pyramids filled with CXBO’s most indulgent flavour: Salted Caramel.
$35, www.cxbo.ca
Gucci Dionysus Super Mini Bag
Gucci takes its classic Dionysus super mini bag to the next level with this Valentine’s Day exclusive print, featuring alternating stars and hearts in a blush pink finish.
$1,305, www.gucci.com
Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer
Dress her fingernails in a couture colour that boasts gel shine and long wear.
Rouge 999, $33, www.holtrenfrew.com
Royal Albert Rose Confetti 3-Piece Tea Set
Elegance and timelessness go hand-in-hand with this divine three-piece tea set, complete with teapot, covered sugar bowl and creamer.
$215, www.canada.royalalbert.com
Tiffany T Wire Bracelet
The Tiffany T Collection, known for its clean lines and graphic angles, is amplified in 18k rose gold, diamonds and mother-of-pearl accents. Audrey Hepburn would approve!
$3,600, www.tiffany.ca
Bottega Rose Gold
Pretty in pink! Pop off your Valentine’s Day on a sparkling note with this floral and fruity bubbly.
$30, www.lcbo.com
Louis Vuitton Rose Des Vents
This intoxicating scent, crafted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, transports your senses to a field of roses in Grasse, France. Make this gift extra special by engraving the bottle with her initials or a special date.
$290, www.ca.louisvuitton.com
Le Creuset Heart Cocotte
If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, this decorative 2L cast-iron casserole dish can turn any dinner or baked good into a romantic gesture.
Bonbon, $270, www.lecreuset.ca
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine Matte Lip Kit
Pucker up, darling! She’ll love the vibrant shade of this Valentine-themed matte liquid lipstick and lip liner duo. The buttery formula glides on with ease and is long-lasting, which is perfect for those Valentine’s Day smooches!
US$29 (approx. C$39), www.kyliecosmetics.com
MCM Heart Coin Pouch Charm
She can hold the closest resemblance of your heart in her hands with this everyday accessory, made with love.
Teaberry, $315, www.ca.mcmworldwide.com