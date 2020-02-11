Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Sorry Dorothy, you’ve got nothing on these Avril pumps! Have her feeling out of this world in these gorgeous, red-crystal-covered pointed-toes by Jimmy Choo.

$5,125, www.us.jimmychoo.com

Ladurée Valentine Gift Box

Say “Je t’aime” with this 12-macaron assortment by Ladurée. Specially packaged in its signature “Juste un Baiser” gift box.

$53, www.ladureecanada.ca

Bottega Veneta Jacket

This dark Bordeaux leather moto jacket is the chic Valentine’s Day gift she didn’t know she needed.

$5,956, www.bottegaveneta.com

CXBO Rose and Gold Collection

A box of gourmet chocolates to top them all! This special 12-piece gift set features rose-tinted, abstract pyramids filled with CXBO’s most indulgent flavour: Salted Caramel.

$35, www.cxbo.ca

Gucci Dionysus Super Mini Bag

Gucci takes its classic Dionysus super mini bag to the next level with this Valentine’s Day exclusive print, featuring alternating stars and hearts in a blush pink finish.

$1,305, www.gucci.com

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer

Dress her fingernails in a couture colour that boasts gel shine and long wear.

Rouge 999, $33, www.holtrenfrew.com

Royal Albert Rose Confetti 3-Piece Tea Set

Elegance and timelessness go hand-in-hand with this divine three-piece tea set, complete with teapot, covered sugar bowl and creamer.

$215, www.canada.royalalbert.com

Tiffany T Wire Bracelet

The Tiffany T Collection, known for its clean lines and graphic angles, is amplified in 18k rose gold, diamonds and mother-of-pearl accents. Audrey Hepburn would approve!

$3,600, www.tiffany.ca

Bottega Rose Gold

Pretty in pink! Pop off your Valentine’s Day on a sparkling note with this floral and fruity bubbly.

$30, www.lcbo.com

Louis Vuitton Rose Des Vents

This intoxicating scent, crafted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, transports your senses to a field of roses in Grasse, France. Make this gift extra special by engraving the bottle with her initials or a special date.

$290, www.ca.louisvuitton.com

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte

If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, this decorative 2L cast-iron casserole dish can turn any dinner or baked good into a romantic gesture.

Bonbon, $270, www.lecreuset.ca

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine Matte Lip Kit

Pucker up, darling! She’ll love the vibrant shade of this Valentine-themed matte liquid lipstick and lip liner duo. The buttery formula glides on with ease and is long-lasting, which is perfect for those Valentine’s Day smooches!

US$29 (approx. C$39), www.kyliecosmetics.com

MCM Heart Coin Pouch Charm

She can hold the closest resemblance of your heart in her hands with this everyday accessory, made with love.

Teaberry, $315, www.ca.mcmworldwide.com