News

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Feb 11 2020
11 Feb 2020
0 154
All Time
0


Jimmy Choo Avril Pumps

Sorry Dorothy, you’ve got nothing on these Avril pumps! Have her feeling out of this world in these gorgeous, red-crystal-covered pointed-toes by Jimmy Choo.

$5,125, www.us.jimmychoo.com

Ladurée Valentine Gift Box

Say “Je t’aime” with this 12-macaron assortment by Ladurée. Specially packaged in its signature “Juste un Baiser” gift box.

$53, www.ladureecanada.ca

Bottega Veneta Jacket

This dark Bordeaux leather moto jacket is the chic Valentine’s Day gift she didn’t know she needed.

$5,956, www.bottegaveneta.com

CXBO Rose and Gold Collection

A box of gourmet chocolates to top them all! This special 12-piece gift set features rose-tinted, abstract pyramids filled with CXBO’s most indulgent flavour: Salted Caramel.

$35, www.cxbo.ca

Gucci Dionysus Super Mini Bag

Gucci takes its classic Dionysus super mini bag to the next level with this Valentine’s Day exclusive print, featuring alternating stars and hearts in a blush pink finish.

$1,305, www.gucci.com

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer

Dress her fingernails in a couture colour that boasts gel shine and long wear.

Rouge 999, $33, www.holtrenfrew.com

Royal Albert Rose Confetti 3-Piece Tea Set

Elegance and timelessness go hand-in-hand with this divine three-piece tea set, complete with teapot, covered sugar bowl and creamer.

$215, www.canada.royalalbert.com

Tiffany T Wire Bracelet

The Tiffany T Collection, known for its clean lines and graphic angles, is amplified in 18k rose gold, diamonds and mother-of-pearl accents. Audrey Hepburn would approve!

$3,600, www.tiffany.ca

Bottega Rose Gold

Pretty in pink! Pop off your Valentine’s Day on a sparkling note with this floral and fruity bubbly.

$30, www.lcbo.com

Louis Vuitton Rose Des Vents

This intoxicating scent, crafted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, transports your senses to a field of roses in Grasse, France. Make this gift extra special by engraving the bottle with her initials or a special date.

$290, www.ca.louisvuitton.com

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte

If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, this decorative 2L cast-iron casserole dish can turn any dinner or baked good into a romantic gesture.

Bonbon, $270, www.lecreuset.ca

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine Matte Lip Kit

Pucker up, darling! She’ll love the vibrant shade of this Valentine-themed matte liquid lipstick and lip liner duo. The buttery formula glides on with ease and is long-lasting, which is perfect for those Valentine’s Day smooches!

US$29 (approx. C$39), www.kyliecosmetics.com

MCM Heart Coin Pouch Charm

She can hold the closest resemblance of your heart in her hands with this everyday accessory, made with love.

Teaberry, $315, www.ca.mcmworldwide.com

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her


Jimmy Choo Avril Pumps

Sorry Dorothy, you’ve got nothing on these Avril pumps! Have her feeling out of this world in these gorgeous, red-crystal-covered pointed-toes by Jimmy Choo.

$5,125, www.us.jimmychoo.com

Ladurée Valentine Gift Box

Say “Je t’aime” with this 12-macaron assortment by Ladurée. Specially packaged in its signature “Juste un Baiser” gift box.

$53, www.ladureecanada.ca

Bottega Veneta Jacket

This dark Bordeaux leather moto jacket is the chic Valentine’s Day gift she didn’t know she needed.

$5,956, www.bottegaveneta.com

CXBO Rose and Gold Collection

A box of gourmet chocolates to top them all! This special 12-piece gift set features rose-tinted, abstract pyramids filled with CXBO’s most indulgent flavour: Salted Caramel.

$35, www.cxbo.ca

Gucci Dionysus Super Mini Bag

Gucci takes its classic Dionysus super mini bag to the next level with this Valentine’s Day exclusive print, featuring alternating stars and hearts in a blush pink finish.

$1,305, www.gucci.com

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer

Dress her fingernails in a couture colour that boasts gel shine and long wear.

Rouge 999, $33, www.holtrenfrew.com

Royal Albert Rose Confetti 3-Piece Tea Set

Elegance and timelessness go hand-in-hand with this divine three-piece tea set, complete with teapot, covered sugar bowl and creamer.

$215, www.canada.royalalbert.com

Tiffany T Wire Bracelet

The Tiffany T Collection, known for its clean lines and graphic angles, is amplified in 18k rose gold, diamonds and mother-of-pearl accents. Audrey Hepburn would approve!

$3,600, www.tiffany.ca

Bottega Rose Gold

Pretty in pink! Pop off your Valentine’s Day on a sparkling note with this floral and fruity bubbly.

$30, www.lcbo.com

Louis Vuitton Rose Des Vents

This intoxicating scent, crafted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, transports your senses to a field of roses in Grasse, France. Make this gift extra special by engraving the bottle with her initials or a special date.

$290, www.ca.louisvuitton.com

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte

If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, this decorative 2L cast-iron casserole dish can turn any dinner or baked good into a romantic gesture.

Bonbon, $270, www.lecreuset.ca

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine Matte Lip Kit

Pucker up, darling! She’ll love the vibrant shade of this Valentine-themed matte liquid lipstick and lip liner duo. The buttery formula glides on with ease and is long-lasting, which is perfect for those Valentine’s Day smooches!

US$29 (approx. C$39), www.kyliecosmetics.com

MCM Heart Coin Pouch Charm

She can hold the closest resemblance of your heart in her hands with this everyday accessory, made with love.

Teaberry, $315, www.ca.mcmworldwide.com
Previous post

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Next post

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Jessica Spera

You Might Also Like

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

February 11, 2020
168
All Time

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

February 10, 2020
213
All Time

Kim Kardashian’s Fairy Tale Home Designed By Axel Vervoordt

February 5, 2020
392
All Time

Functional Feminine Fashion Tweeds

January 28, 2020
317
All Time