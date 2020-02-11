Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him
Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High-Top Sneaker
Show him he has a piece of your heart with these vintage, high-top collaboration sneakers by Comme des Garçons and Converse.
$210, www.shop.nordstrom.com
Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne
Stay golden, lovers! Toast to your romance with Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne.
$320, www.lcbo.com
Entireworld Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie
Give him the gift of warmth with this bright red cashmere blend toque by Entireworld.
Creed Aventus Cologne
This woody cologne by Creed features top notes of mandarin, baie rose and ginger.
$541, www.holtrenfrew.com
Gucci Double G and Hearts Silk Tie
Class with a festive spin. Gucci presents this navy silk tie combined with its emblematic Double G and red hearts appropriate for this lover’s holiday.
$275, www.gucci.com
Versace Icon Messenger Bag
Simple. Suave. Stylish. He will love the supple calf leather and versatility of this messenger bag and subtle gold-tone Medusa plaque.
$1,895, www.versace.com
Sugarfina Vice Collection: 8pc Candy Bento Box
Some sweets for your sweetie! If you like variety, this eight-piece bento box by Sugarfina highlights bold flavours like Maple Bourbon Caramels, Martini Olive Almonds and Mint Chocolate Caviar. It’s important to note that this collection is non-alcoholic, making it the perfect gift for all ages!
$68, www.sugarfina.com
Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
Say you love him with style. The hexagonal shape and black, metal frame of these shades make them a sharp accessory to any outfit.
$525, www.prada.com
Louis Vuitton Tattoo Sneaker Boot
A simple sneaker with a touch of crimson, these high-tops are notable for their clean, minimalist lines and iconic Louis Vuitton monogram pattern.
$1,200, www.ca.louisvuitton.com
Beige Dior Oblique Jacquard Rider Backpack
This multipurpose backpack is adjustable and meant to be worn on the shoulders or carried in hand. The spacious interior can hold a laptop, headphones or any other gadgets he can’t travel without.
US $1,500, www.dior.com
Rolex Cellini Time
A timeless timepiece is always in season, no matter the occasion. The Cellini watch is clear and simple with black hardware and dial alongside subtle hints of Rolex’s patented 18K Everose gold.
$17,900, www.rolex.com
The Classic Check Cashmere Scarf by Burberry
Personalize this classic accessory for a custom gift that he will carry around for years to come. This 100 per cent cashmere scarf is made in the Scottish countryside and is offered in an array of colours.
$600, www.ca.burberry.com
Balenciaga B. Square Wallet Coin
What to get for the man that has everything? A step up from your average wallet, this option by Balenciaga offers a matte, crocodile-embossed lambskin with black hardware to match. Inside you’ll find one bill pocket, four card slots and one snapped coin purse.
$625, www.balenciaga.com