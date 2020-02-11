Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Show him he has a piece of your heart with these vintage, high-top collaboration sneakers by Comme des Garçons and Converse.

$210, www.shop.nordstrom.com

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne

Stay golden, lovers! Toast to your romance with Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne.

$320, www.lcbo.com

Entireworld Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie

Give him the gift of warmth with this bright red cashmere blend toque by Entireworld.

$91, www.shop.nordstrom.com

Creed Aventus Cologne

This woody cologne by Creed features top notes of mandarin, baie rose and ginger.

$541, www.holtrenfrew.com

Gucci Double G and Hearts Silk Tie

Class with a festive spin. Gucci presents this navy silk tie combined with its emblematic Double G and red hearts appropriate for this lover’s holiday.

$275, www.gucci.com

Versace Icon Messenger Bag

Simple. Suave. Stylish. He will love the supple calf leather and versatility of this messenger bag and subtle gold-tone Medusa plaque.

$1,895, www.versace.com

Sugarfina Vice Collection: 8pc Candy Bento Box

Some sweets for your sweetie! If you like variety, this eight-piece bento box by Sugarfina highlights bold flavours like Maple Bourbon Caramels, Martini Olive Almonds and Mint Chocolate Caviar. It’s important to note that this collection is non-alcoholic, making it the perfect gift for all ages!

$68, www.sugarfina.com

Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses

Say you love him with style. The hexagonal shape and black, metal frame of these shades make them a sharp accessory to any outfit.

$525, www.prada.com

Louis Vuitton Tattoo Sneaker Boot

A simple sneaker with a touch of crimson, these high-tops are notable for their clean, minimalist lines and iconic Louis Vuitton monogram pattern.

$1,200, www.ca.louisvuitton.com

Beige Dior Oblique Jacquard Rider Backpack

This multipurpose backpack is adjustable and meant to be worn on the shoulders or carried in hand. The spacious interior can hold a laptop, headphones or any other gadgets he can’t travel without.

US $1,500, www.dior.com

Rolex Cellini Time

A timeless timepiece is always in season, no matter the occasion. The Cellini watch is clear and simple with black hardware and dial alongside subtle hints of Rolex’s patented 18K Everose gold.

$17,900, www.rolex.com

The Classic Check Cashmere Scarf by Burberry

Personalize this classic accessory for a custom gift that he will carry around for years to come. This 100 per cent cashmere scarf is made in the Scottish countryside and is offered in an array of colours.

$600, www.ca.burberry.com

Balenciaga B. Square Wallet Coin

What to get for the man that has everything? A step up from your average wallet, this option by Balenciaga offers a matte, crocodile-embossed lambskin with black hardware to match. Inside you’ll find one bill pocket, four card slots and one snapped coin purse.

$625, www.balenciaga.com