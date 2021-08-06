Nick Jonas & John Varvatos: A shot of taste And style

Musician and actor Nick Jonas is known as one of the world’s most versatile entertainers, equally at home in front of a camera as he is in front of thousands of screaming fans at a stadium concert. Jonas is also known as a man of the world, with many interests and a sense of style and sophistication well beyond his 28 years.

This is evidenced by Jonas’s collaboration with renowned international luxury menswear designer John Varvatos in teaming up with one of the world’s leading premium spirits organizations, Stoli Group, to launch Villa One Tequila, which launched in the United States last September and is now available in Canada. The ultra-premium tequila is offered in three expressions, including Silver, Reposado and Añejo.

The venture with Varvatos and Stoli Group began in 2018, when Jonas and Varvatos were vacationing in Mexico, and the idea of a new adventure involving tequila was initially discussed. Inspired by the spirit and beauty of the property at which they were staying and the enjoyment of time with family and friends, the idea soon developed into a tangible venture with the name Villa One, with the goal of making this tequila memorable and celebrating “life as it should be.”

Driven by their mutual passion and their commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship and ethically sourced ingredients, the duo turned to master distiller Arturo Fuentes, known as “the godfather of tequila,” to bring their vision to life by embracing his 30 years of expertise in creating one of the finest crafted agave spirits.

Villa One is a smooth-tasting tequila handcrafted in its own craft distillery — Fabrica de Tequilas Finos, in Jalisco, Mexico. The distillery team uses traditional techniques, sustainably sourced 100-per-cent blue weber agave (the only species that can be used to make a high-quality authentic tequila) and fresh water drawn from its very own well.

Every batch of Villa One is made with slow-cooked agave, which allows for the sugars to be extracted for fermentation and uses a double-pot distillation process with copper stills. The care and commitment of the process is further underscored by the luxury of time, as both Reposado and Añejo are gently aged in American oak barrels, Reposado for more than six months, and Añejo for more than 12 months.

Villa One is distinct from most other tequilas in that it uses agave sourced from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, a process that combines herbaceous, earthy lowland notes with sweeter, fruitier highland notes, resulting in a tequila with a rare character and a distinctively smooth and refined finish.

True to his nature, whether it be working on film or television projects or in his songwriting and signing career, Jonas took a hands-on approach throughout both the conceptual phase and manufacturing process. “When it came to Villa One, it was critical to us that we take part in the decision-making process every step of the way,” says Jonas. “We feel that this is exactly the tequila we sought out to create almost three years ago.”

This involvement has been part of the Jonas playbook ever since he burst upon the entertainment world with his older brothers Joe and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers, who rocketed to pop stardom with their self-titled second album released in 2007.

Known for their mature songwriting about the highs and lows of life and love, their up-energy stage shows and good-natured brotherly banter on stage, the Jonas Brothers became the preeminent male group of this century. They earned three consecutive No. 1 albums and played to screaming sold-out shows on three continents before going onto successful solo recording careers.

As an actor, Nick Jonas garnered high critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favourite Goat. He has appeared in such television shows as Scream Queens and Kingdom, and, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, starred in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Columbia Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever at the U.S. box office. He also recently starred in Lionsgate Films’ post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking, released last year. As evidenced by the respect he has already earned in his acting career, Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, were selected to announce the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards in April of this year.

Equally influential in his chosen creative field, John Varvatos celebrated the 20th anniversary of his international luxury menswear designer company in 2020. He has received several awards, including three “Designer of the Year” awards and, in 2007, he was named “GQ Designer of the Year.” One of his many other business ventures includes his record label, John Varvatos Records, which boasts many notable artists, including the multi-platinum-awarded Zac Brown Band.

Varvatos brought his accomplished entrepreneurial spirit to the Villa One venture in making it a success. “The experience Nick and I have shared in creating the Villa One spirit has been incredible,” says Varvatos. “We found nimble, creative, well-connected partners in Stoli Group and a genuine artisan in Arturo Fuentes, who worked with us to guarantee that the liquid inside the bottle was unlike anything else on the market.”

As two men of considerable taste and style, Villa One seems an ideal complement to the careers of Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, as well as an authentic and well-aged expression of “life as it should be.”

