Laura Compagni: Elevated Estate Home Elegance

Rarely has an estate home been on the market with such outstanding design, superior quality of handcrafted and imported finishes and optimal location as 28 Nightfall Crt. in the prestigious, high-demand village of Kleinburg, Ont.

This gated palatial property, set upon 1.3 acres amid a private enclave on manicured rolling hills, backs onto conservation lands offering nature and privacy. This award-winning architectural and interior-designed 17,000-square-foot custom-built smart home is a masterpiece of artistry, form and function.

The grandeur of the home boasts a remarkable fusion of comfortable contemporary living and unsurpassed recreational amenities. The backyard oasis with award-winning Betz self-cleaning swimming pool features an integrated overflow spa and tanning shelf, pool cabana, expansive lounge, outdoor kitchen, wet bar and dining areas. The magnificent loggia is year-round with retractable doors for open air, a fireplace, heated flooring and built-in barbecue and pizza oven.

This home is the epitome of luxury living, exuding warmth with a flare of classic elegance, everlasting superior architectural designs and high-quality craftsmanship. “The home’s greatest inspiration was from our travels to Europe and most definitely France. We wanted to create an ambiance of comfortable elegance that transcends a European flare, creating the feeling as though it has been passed down through generations,” say the homeowners.

This exquisitely designed home features unparalleled finishes and refined luxury that only masterful hand-craftsmanship with a meticulous attention to detail can create.

All the interior finishes were custom designed and built, from millwork to ceilings, to hand-carved stone sinks, forged iron railings, French polish-stained walnut walls, stately custom doors and ceilings, Parquet de Versailles floors and upscale finishes throughout the residence.

The elaborate Downsview Kitchen and custom cabinetry are spectacular, and the room features a soaring 24-foot beamed cathedral ceiling and numerous expansive windows offering breathtaking views of the outdoor gardens.

This home was listed for sale with Laura Compagni of Royal LePage, of which Carriage Trade was the exclusive luxury marketing real estate service offered by Royal LePage to market distinguished homes to the most discerning buyers globally. When interviewing realtors, the homeowners were confident that Compagni was the best choice.

“Her exceptional drive, expertise, knowledge, skills and enthusiasm are what made us confident that she is the right person to represent the sale of our home,” say the owners. “Laura exudes passion and purpose. She took the time to appreciate and truly understand the many attributes of our home. She takes great pride in achieving success with all of her endeavours, and we look forward to a longstanding relationship.”

The 28 Nightfall Crt. residence in Kleinburg is an expression of elevated elegance and represents a rare opportunity for landmark estate home ownership adjacent to Toronto, North America’s fastest-growing metropolitan area and one of the world’s world-class cities.

