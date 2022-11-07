The Bull Strikes Back: A Triumphant Win For Red Bull

F1’s Grand Prix, hosted in Mexico City, saw racing superstars Red Bull take home yet another win, making this their fourteenth triumph of the racing season. Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s star driver, had an impressive stance this weekend holding both his start and finish positions in first place. The F1 racer shared his excitement and said, “Winning 14 races in a season is incredible, we’re having an amazing year as a team, and that’s the most important thing.”

With Verstappen holding the lead, counterpart Sergio Perez was not far behind, placing third overall, after a start position in fourth. Perez fought a close fight for second against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton but ultimately fell short; the driver said that he felt his performance was hindered by a poor pitstop.

“We could have finished second definitely, but we had a poor pitstop, which really prevented us [from] doing the undercut and being closer to Lewis.”

Determined to excel and improve his performance, Perez celebrated his win and acknowledged his efforts and said, “It feels good to be on the podium, but I wanted more today.”

Both teammates followed a visibly articulated strategy to keep the race as straightforward and tactical as possible. Verstappen shared insight on how much tire choice and pit stops mattered and said, ‘The first stint of the race was critical today, and we managed to stay in the lead after turn one. We were obviously on a different strategy to the cars around us, and we had to look after our tires a lot. We had quite good pace on the soft tire even though it wears a bit more. We then drove the medium to the end.”

The two Red Bull racers were praised by team principal and CEO Christian Horner. He said, “Both drivers were impeccable today, and we got our strategy absolutely right. The soft and medium tires were definitely the quickest. After both drivers’ first pit stop, we saw that the tires were in really good shape so it was a no-brainer to put on the mediums. Checo had a little bit of trouble with his pit stop, but his recovery was phenomenal, and to see both drivers on the podium is incredible. We are pleased we got it right today.”

The Red Bull stars have seen a great racing season and are looking forward to taking home yet another win at the upcoming Brazil Grand Prix hosted on November 13, 2022. Winning racer Max Verstappen expressed his gratitude and admiration for his teammates and crews continuing efforts, “We keep on pushing, and we want to win as many races as possible. It’s really special what we are all achieving together this year.”

Fans have had much to rave about with this all-star team continuously showing up and putting in the work. Judging by Sergio Perez’s reaction to the Mexico City Grand Prix, the energy was definitely felt. He said, “This place is unbelievable. It is an amazing crowd here, and I will never forget these moments because of the people. It is certainly, if not the best, one of the best crowds in Formula One. I am very privileged to have this support. I just want to go and win the next two races now. We have had the pace in the last few races, so now I just want to put it all together, cut out the small problems, and then I believe we can do that.”