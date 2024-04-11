Bentley: The Pinnacle Of Living Above It All

Bentley Residences Miami will set a new level of luxurious oceanfront living, bringing the same calibre of design, craftmanship and luxury that have made Bentley famous in the automotive world for more than a century by creating the finest residential living in South Florida.

Bentley has long been a name synonymous with luxury and high performance in the automotive world. There is something about that distinctive Bentley front grille with the centred winged “B” preceding you that says you have arrived. Bentley has taken its renowned brand to the world of residences, taking its luxury cachet and reputation for high- performance design to the next level — 63 levels, to be exact — in South Florida with the Bentley Residences Miami.

Developed by Dezer Development with Sieger Suarez Architects and stunning interior and exterior design by Bentley Motors, Bentley Residences Miami will command a coveted 2.4-acre site with 200-feet of frontage on Sunny Isles Beach and will embody a new level of bespoke curated luxury in residential living. The tower features a distinctive diamond-shaped glass-panel façade inspired by Bentley’s iconic signature, the winged motif recognizable in all of the brand’s products and cars.

Bentley Residences Miami features just 216 residences in its soaring 228-metre tower, providing spacious outdoor and indoor private living quarters all with sweeping Atlantic Ocean and Intercoastal Waterway views through the properties’ floor-to- ceiling windows. Residents and their guests are greeted by an expansive three-storey lobby with ocean views that leads to more than 20,000 square feet of first-class amenities exquisitely designed by Bentley, featuring finishings from the Bentley Home collection.

The Lobby Bar and Restaurant features 33-foot- high windows for optimal waterfront viewing, and celebrity chef Todd English, stationed in the lobby, crafts exclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner experiences for residents. The Lounge and first- of-its-kind Macallan Whisky Bar at the mezzanine level are inspired by the famous matrix grille of Bentley’s cars.

Given the brand’s storied history, it is perhaps no surprise that cars are given special treatment at Bentley Residences Miami. An innovative elevator system called “The Dezervator” seamlessly transports up to four cars directly to residents’ private sky garages, regardless of floor level. To continue the Bentley theme, the movie theatre, which features plush seating for 14 people, is designed to mimic a Bentley car interior, of course. Naturally, a Bentley house car is at the service of residents for convenient trips to the market and beyond.

Residential amenities also include a private dining room for 16 people, an elegant cigar lounge with pool table and large-screen television, along with an Oceanfront Beauty Salon, Games Room and even a kid’s club with children’s games and programmed activities.

While these amenities have been provided and designed to foster a socially engaged lifestyle, Bentley Residences Miami also realizes that a complete lifestyle also includes health, well-being and serenity for the spirit and the soul and has also provided a state-of-the-art fitness centre that includes an outdoor terrace fitted with the latest equipment, an outdoor yoga studio and men’s and women’s locker rooms with steam and saunas. There is also a transformative wellness spa featuring outdoor relaxation for before and after treatments as well as an expansive revitalization spa with treatment rooms for singles and couples.

Individual residences all have three bedrooms with 3.5 baths, ranging in size from 5,698 to 6,333 square feet, and all include a private heated swimming pool with a raised sundeck. From a private direct-to-suite elevator, residence entry is through an eight-foot double-door grand entrance into the private foyer. Smooth-finish ceilings are 10 feet high, and the expansive feel is enhanced by an oversize balcony and terraces, which create an extension to the private living space adjacent to the grand family room. The outdoor spaces are effortlessly accessed with single-touch-opening and -closing sliding glass doors, and all residences include smart climate controls with digital thermostats — further high- performance technology from Bentley.

The kitchens are ideal for entertaining and gourmet cooking and each features Italian- designed kitchen cabinets with motorized doors and large islands, and premium-quality stone countertops and backsplashes add to the elegance and functionality of the space, as do the kitchen’s state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, which include a tall wine cooler, steam and convection oven, electric cooktop, refrigerator, freezer and coffee machine.

The primary bedroom includes large walk-in closets, and primary bathrooms feature stone floors, walls and vanity countertops as well as a towel warmer, Toto Neorest toilets with integrated bidet technology, and a behind-mirror television above the double vanity. Primary bedrooms also feature a sauna and freestanding tub; East residences feature access to an outdoor shower.

The Residences’ 24-hour valet service complements everyday living, taking care of such tasks as travel arrangements, restaurant, hotel and limousine reservations, or perhaps the booking of a yacht, a golf tee-off time or a tennis court, however the mood may strike. There are also à la carte services such as housekeeping or handyman services, dog-walking and grooming, and arranging for a personal chef or trainer, which the residents pay for directly, and are taken care of by the Lifestyle Concierge. In every way and at every turn, Bentley Residences Miami embraces oceanside living at its finest.

With its high performance and services enhanced by elevated elegance and luxury, Bentley Residences Miami is everything you might expect from one of the world’s most iconic brands, but on a much grander scale.

bentleyresidencesmiami.com

@bentleymotors